Wisdom Fest 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Food provided by Cousin's Cuban Cafe ( Black Mountain)
Menu:
Pork
Vegan Jackfruit
Rice
Beans
Plantains
Includes
Signed Collective Courage Book,
Photo Op & Dine with Dr Jessica (includes food ) small group)
promo code for Collective Courage Certification program (deep discount on program). This promo code will be transferrable.
Usual $500
3 Raffle tickets
$450 value
Signed Copy of Book - pick up at check in
$
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