THE GLITTER SISTERS INC

Hosted by

THE GLITTER SISTERS INC

About this event

Wisdom Fest 2026

45 S French Broad Ave Suite 170

Asheville, NC 28801, USA

General Admission FREE
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Meal Purchase
$20

Food provided by Cousin's Cuban Cafe ( Black Mountain)

Menu:


Pork
Vegan Jackfruit
Rice
Beans
Plantains

VIP Ticket ( Includes copy of Book)
$150

Includes
Signed Collective Courage Book,
Photo Op & Dine with Dr Jessica (includes food ) small group)
promo code for Collective Courage Certification program (deep discount on program). This promo code will be transferrable.

Usual $500
3 Raffle tickets
$450 value

Reserve Collective Courage Book
$35

Signed Copy of Book - pick up at check in

Add a donation for THE GLITTER SISTERS INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!