Wisdom Foundation's Silent Auction

Support the future—own a piece of Charlotte history.
By donating to the Wisdom Foundation, you're investing in rising basketball star Tarris Bouie, a top-25 national prospect recently signed by Klutch Sports Group. With 20+ high major offers, standout performances at the Business of Basketball event (including MVP, dunk contest win, and a 50-point game), and a new chapter at Spire Prep under legendary coach Kevin Boyle, Tarris is on a path to greatness. Help show the power of giving and the value one young leader can bring to a nonprofit and his community!
Unwind in Style: Lake Wylie Pontoon Adventure for Six
$25
Unwind in Style: Lake Wylie Pontoon Adventure for Six
Set sail on a memorable escape aboard a sleek 2024 Bennington Double Deck Pontoon, complete with an upper sun deck and water slide for extra fun! Whether you choose a peaceful morning cruise or a sunset splash, this experience promises laid-back luxury for up to six guests on beautiful Lake Wylie.
Perfect for families, friends, or a little “treat yourself” time. Sun, slide, and serenity await!
Evening Escape on Lake Wylie
$25
Evening Escape on Lake Wylie: 2024 Bennington Tritoon Experience
Treat yourself (and up to five guests) to a serene evening aboard a luxurious 22-foot 2024 Bennington Swingback Tritoon. With plush seating, smooth handling, and sunset-ready vibes, this premium pontoon sets the scene for the perfect end-of-day getaway on the water.
Whether you're celebrating something special or simply soaking up the lake breeze, this outing is pure floating bliss.
Holistic Mental Wellness Consultation
$25
Holistic Mental Wellness Consultation with Kathleen Johnson, PMHNP-BC
Invest in your mental well-being with a 1-hour evaluation and treatment consult led by Nutritional Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Kathleen Johnson, MSN, PMHNP-BC. With a unique blend of orthomolecular medicine and traditional psychiatric care, Kathleen offers a personalized, whole-body approach to emotional wellness.
Valued at $375, this private session provides you with a clear, actionable plan to support your journey toward balance and vitality. Learn more at escapingthechaos.com.
Epigenetic DNA Wellness Evaluation
$25
Epigenetic DNA Wellness Evaluation with Kathleen Johnson, PMHNP-BC
Unlock the secrets of your DNA with a 1-hour holistic wellness consult from Kathleen Johnson, MSN, PMHNP-BC. Using raw data from your AncestryDNA or 23andMe test, Kathleen will provide a comprehensive 20–25 page report highlighting your unique genetic variations and what they mean for your long-term health.
You'll walk away with personalized insights, actionable wellness recommendations, and expert guidance on how to stay healthy for years to come—based on your body’s blueprint. Must already have or be willing to obtain an Ancestry or 23andMe DNA test.
Valued at $375. Learn more at escapingthechaos.com.
Business Funding Strategy Session with Fintech Expert
$25
Business Funding Strategy Session with Fintech Expert Marvin Wilson
Tap into 30 minutes of powerful insight with Marvin Wilson, a seasoned business consultant with deep roots in the fintech world. He’ll assess your company’s financial health, reveal insider strategies for unlocking maximum funding, and lay out a personalized roadmap to help your business get the capital it needs to grow.
Best of all? You’ll gain exclusive access to Marvin’s trusted network of fintech lenders—ready when you are.
