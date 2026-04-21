WISE Annual Sponsorship

About this event
Includes all Community Sponsor benefits, plus enhanced visibility at events, business materials displayed, and upgraded VIP access.
Includes all Emerging Leader benefits, plus featured recognition and expanded visibility across WISE platforms and events.
Includes all Empowerment benefits, plus sponsorship of multiple events and additional brand exposure throughout the year.
Includes all Trailblazer benefits, plus premium recognition at events and the opportunity for a featured message or acknowledgment.
Includes all Visionary benefits, plus top-tier visibility, dedicated recognition, and opportunities for direct engagement with attendees.
Create a tailored partnership aligned with your goals and desired level of impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!