WISE NETWORK INC

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WISE NETWORK INC

About this event

WISE Annual Sponsorship

Community Sponsor
$10,000
  • Supports WISE year-round with brand visibility across events and platforms, including website recognition, event materials, and VIP access.
Emerging Leader Sponsor
$20,000

Includes all Community Sponsor benefits, plus enhanced visibility at events, business materials displayed, and upgraded VIP access.

Empowerment Sponsor
$35,000

Includes all Emerging Leader benefits, plus featured recognition and expanded visibility across WISE platforms and events.

Trailblazer Sponsor
$50,000

Includes all Empowerment benefits, plus sponsorship of multiple events and additional brand exposure throughout the year.

Visionary Gold Sponsor
$75,000

Includes all Trailblazer benefits, plus premium recognition at events and the opportunity for a featured message or acknowledgment.

Legacy Platinum Sponsor
$100,000

Includes all Visionary benefits, plus top-tier visibility, dedicated recognition, and opportunities for direct engagement with attendees.

Custom Annual Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Create a tailored partnership aligned with your goals and desired level of impact.

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