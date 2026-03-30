WISE NETWORK INC

Hosted by

WISE NETWORK INC

About this event

WISE Network Women's Wellness Brunch

2421 Berlin Tpke

Berlin, CT 06037, USA

General Admission
$90
VIP Table
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Vendor Table + 1 Meal Ticket
$80

This ticket includes meal for one person. Please purchase additional guest tickets for guests.


IMPORTANT VENDOR POLICIES

  • Vendors can begin setting up one hour prior to the event's start time. A table and chair/s will be provided. Late arrivals may result in the table spot being outside of the main room.
  • Vendor tables spots are limited and are being distributed as first come, first serve. Vendor tables are exclusive to one of each type of product/service.
  • Vendor fee includes one admission only and will be included in the meal. Additional helpers will be required to purchase their own admission. You may request a discount code for helpers.
  • Sexually explicit content or drug paraphernalia is not permitted. WISE Network retains the right to ask vendors to remove any merchandise which they deem inappropriate.
  • Vendors are responsible for themselves and their employees, subcontractors, materials, equipment, and all insurance to protect themselves and/or others.
  • WISE Network is not responsible nor guarantees any results or sales for vendors or sponsors.
Business Card Ad
$100

Best for brand awareness and making sure your name is in the room. A simple and effective way to introduce your business. Your business card will be featured in the event program, giving attendees a quick snapshot of who you are and how to connect with you.

Quarter Page Ad
$250

Ideal for highlighting one service, offer, or announcement. Perfect for a concise promotion. Share your logo, services, and key message in a quarter-page space designed to grab attention without overwhelming.

Half Page Ad
$300

Perfect if you want to stand out and drive real interest. A great option for more visibility. Highlight your brand, services, and a special offer or message with enough space to make a strong impression.

Full Page Ad
$500

Best for full brand storytelling and high-impact visibility. Maximize your exposure with a full-page feature. Showcase your business with bold visuals, detailed messaging, and a strong call to action to leave a lasting impression on attendees.

Starter Sponsor
$250
  • Recognition in a social media and Newsletter “Thank You” post
Community Sponsor
$500

All Starter Sponsor benefits, plus:

  • Logo and name displayed on the event webpage
  • Logo included on event brochure and/or program
Emerging Leader Sponsor
$2,000

All Community Sponsor benefits, plus:

  • Business flyer and materials displayed in the Business Center (provided by sponsor)
  • Quarter-page ad included in event brochure and/or program


Empowerment Sponsor
$5,000

All Emerging Leader benefits, plus:

  • Recognition post on WISE Network’s social media platforms
  • VIP Table seating for four (4) guests at one sponsored event


Trailblazer Sponsor
$10,000

All Empowerment benefits, plus:

  • Opportunity to provide signage for prominent display at the event (signage provided by sponsor)
  • Upgrade to a full-page ad in the event brochure and/or program
  • Upgrade to five (5) VIP reserved seats


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