WISE Network Women's Wellness Brunch

About this event
This ticket includes meal for one person. Please purchase additional guest tickets for guests.
IMPORTANT VENDOR POLICIES
Best for brand awareness and making sure your name is in the room. A simple and effective way to introduce your business. Your business card will be featured in the event program, giving attendees a quick snapshot of who you are and how to connect with you.
Ideal for highlighting one service, offer, or announcement. Perfect for a concise promotion. Share your logo, services, and key message in a quarter-page space designed to grab attention without overwhelming.
Perfect if you want to stand out and drive real interest. A great option for more visibility. Highlight your brand, services, and a special offer or message with enough space to make a strong impression.
Best for full brand storytelling and high-impact visibility. Maximize your exposure with a full-page feature. Showcase your business with bold visuals, detailed messaging, and a strong call to action to leave a lasting impression on attendees.
All Starter Sponsor benefits, plus:
All Community Sponsor benefits, plus:
All Emerging Leader benefits, plus:
All Empowerment benefits, plus:
$
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