WISE Network Women's Wellness Brunch

This ticket includes meal for one person. Please purchase additional guest tickets for guests.

IMPORTANT VENDOR POLICIES

Vendors can begin setting up one hour prior to the event's start time. A table and chair/s will be provided. Late arrivals may result in the table spot being outside of the main room.

Vendor tables spots are limited and are being distributed as first come, first serve. Vendor tables are exclusive to one of each type of product/service.

Vendor fee includes one admission only and will be included in the meal. Additional helpers will be required to purchase their own admission. You may request a discount code for helpers.

Sexually explicit content or drug paraphernalia is not permitted. WISE Network retains the right to ask vendors to remove any merchandise which they deem inappropriate.

Vendors are responsible for themselves and their employees, subcontractors, materials, equipment, and all insurance to protect themselves and/or others.