Blight Industries, LLC
eventClosed
Wise Pride 2025
420 Wood Ave E
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, USA
addExtraDonation
$
General Admission
$5
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
VIP Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities PLUS a Wise Pride 2025 T-Shirt!
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities PLUS a Wise Pride 2025 T-Shirt!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout