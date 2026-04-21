WISE Program & Event Sponsorship

About this event
Recognition in event materials and a thank-you feature on WISE platforms.
Includes Starter benefits, plus logo placement on event materials.
Includes Community benefits, plus logo on event webpage and program materials.
Includes Emerging Leader benefits, plus business materials displayed and ad placement in the event program.
Includes Empowerment benefits, plus enhanced visibility and VIP seating for event access.
Includes Trailblazer benefits, plus premium recognition and expanded event presence.
Includes all Visionary benefits, plus top-tier placement, exclusive recognition, and on-site engagement opportunities.
Build a custom sponsorship for a specific event or initiative.
$
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