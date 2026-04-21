WISE NETWORK INC

Hosted by

WISE NETWORK INC

About this event

WISE Program & Event Sponsorship

Starter Sponsor
$250

Recognition in event materials and a thank-you feature on WISE platforms.

Community Sponsor
$500

Includes Starter benefits, plus logo placement on event materials.

Emerging Leader Sponsor
$2,000

Includes Community benefits, plus logo on event webpage and program materials.

Empowerment Sponsor
$5,000

Includes Emerging Leader benefits, plus business materials displayed and ad placement in the event program.

Trailblazer Sponsor
$10,000

Includes Empowerment benefits, plus enhanced visibility and VIP seating for event access.

Visionary Gold Sponsor
$20,000

Includes Trailblazer benefits, plus premium recognition and expanded event presence.

Legacy Platinum Sponsor
$50,000

Includes all Visionary benefits, plus top-tier placement, exclusive recognition, and on-site engagement opportunities.

Custom Program Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Build a custom sponsorship for a specific event or initiative.

Add a donation for WISE NETWORK INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!