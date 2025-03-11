Wise Republican Women Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
This level is for women who want to become part of conservative, republican leaders from all over the country.
As a member, you will receive email notification from WRW, Texas Federation of Republican Women (TFRW) and National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW.)
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
This level is for women ($35.00) and their spouses to join as associate members ($15.00).
As a member, you will receive email notification from WRW, Texas Federation of Republican Women (TFRW) and National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW.)
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
This membership is for men, either married or not, who wish to join us in keeping Wise County Red. There will be no other affiliations at this level.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
For members of other TFRW Clubs
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing