Wise Woman Retreat 2026

Empower a woman to experience transformation and growth by sponsoring her participation. Your sponsorship will provide a deserving individual with the opportunity to immerse herself in a weekend of self-discovery, healing, and sisterhood.



The Wise Women Retreat offers a serene and supportive environment where attendees explore their spiritual and emotional depths. Through workshops, guided meditations, and group activities, participants will engage in profound personal growth and build lasting connections. Your generosity will help make this transformative experience accessible to those who might otherwise be unable to attend. It’s a meaningful way to invest in someone’s journey towards empowerment and healing and to foster connections that will resonate long after the retreat ends.



Join us in making a difference and spreading the gift of growth and connection. If you wish to donate partial scholarships, please use the "Add a donation" box before completing your checkout. Together, we can inspire and uplift women on their path to personal and collective transformation.