Wise Woman Retreat 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This single room is thoughtfully designed for your comfort and relaxation. You’ll find two restful queen-size beds, perfect for unwinding after a day of enriching activities. The room is equipped with a convenient refrigerator, ideal for keeping your beverages cool and snacks fresh. The en-suite bathroom features a soothing bathtub and shower combination.
As a special touch, every ticket includes a stylish Wise Women handbag, filled with a curated selection of weekend goodies to enhance your experience.
Your ticket also covers five delicious meals, designed to nourish and delight throughout the weekend, along with unlimited coffee, water, and snacks to keep you energized and refreshed.
NO REFUNDS. IF ATTENDEE CAN NOT ATTEND THE RETREAT FOR ANY REASON, YOUR TICKET WILL BE DONATED TO THE SCHOLARSHIP FUND. NO EXCEPTIONS.
This double room is thoughtfully designed for comfort and relaxation for two. You’ll find two restful queen-size beds, perfect for unwinding after a day of enriching activities. The room is equipped with a convenient refrigerator, ideal for keeping your beverages cool and snacks fresh. The en-suite bathroom features a soothing bathtub and shower combination.
As a special touch, every ticket includes a stylish Wise Women handbag, filled with a curated selection of weekend goodies to enhance your experience.
Each ticket also covers five delicious meals, designed to nourish and delight throughout the weekend, along with unlimited coffee, water, and snacks to keep you energized and refreshed.
NO REFUNDS. IF ATTENDEE CAN NOT ATTEND THE RETREAT FOR ANY REASON, YOUR TICKET WILL BE DONATED TO THE SCHOLARSHIP FUND. NO EXCEPTIONS.
This triple room is thoughtfully designed for comfort and relaxation for three. You’ll find two restful queen-size beds, perfect for unwinding after a day of enriching activities. The room is equipped with a convenient refrigerator, ideal for keeping your beverages cool and snacks fresh. The en-suite bathroom features a soothing bathtub and shower combination.
As a special touch, every ticket includes a stylish Wise Women handbag, filled with a curated selection of weekend goodies to enhance your experience.
Each ticket also covers five delicious meals, designed to nourish and delight throughout the weekend, along with unlimited coffee, water, and snacks to keep you energized and refreshed.
NO REFUNDS. IF ATTENDEE CAN NOT ATTEND THE RETREAT FOR ANY REASON, YOUR TICKET WILL BE DONATED TO THE SCHOLARSHIP FUND. NO EXCEPTIONS.
This quad room is thoughtfully designed for comfort and relaxation for four. You’ll find two restful queen-size beds, perfect for unwinding after a day of enriching activities. The room is equipped with a convenient refrigerator, ideal for keeping your beverages cool and snacks fresh. The en-suite bathroom features a soothing bathtub and shower combination.
As a special touch, every ticket includes a stylish Wise Women handbag, filled with a curated selection of weekend goodies to enhance your experience.
Each ticket also covers five delicious meals, designed to nourish and delight throughout the weekend, along with unlimited coffee, water, and snacks to keep you energized and refreshed.
NO REFUNDS. IF ATTENDEE CAN NOT ATTEND THE RETREAT FOR ANY REASON, YOUR TICKET WILL BE DONATED TO THE SCHOLARSHIP FUND. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Empower a woman to experience transformation and growth by sponsoring her participation. Your sponsorship will provide a deserving individual with the opportunity to immerse herself in a weekend of self-discovery, healing, and sisterhood.
The Wise Women Retreat offers a serene and supportive environment where attendees explore their spiritual and emotional depths. Through workshops, guided meditations, and group activities, participants will engage in profound personal growth and build lasting connections. Your generosity will help make this transformative experience accessible to those who might otherwise be unable to attend. It’s a meaningful way to invest in someone’s journey towards empowerment and healing and to foster connections that will resonate long after the retreat ends.
Join us in making a difference and spreading the gift of growth and connection. If you wish to donate partial scholarships, please use the "Add a donation" box before completing your checkout. Together, we can inspire and uplift women on their path to personal and collective transformation.
If you are applying for a scholarship and would like to contribute a portion to your scholarship, please add that amount to the donations before checking out.
T-shirts are available SEPARATELY from ticket purchase. Please add this item to your order if you would like to purchase a 2026 T-shirt.
• Gildan Unisex
• 50/50 cotton and polyester
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!