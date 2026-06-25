WISE's 2026 Back to School Community Fest

About this event
Make a gift of any amount to support WISE Network's Back to School Community Fest.
Your donation helps provide school supplies, family activities, educational resources, and event expenses so local students can begin the school year prepared and confident.
Every gift, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference.
Become a sponsor of WISE Network's Back to School Community Fest and invest in students, families, and our community.
Choose a sponsorship amount that works for you. Every contribution helps provide school supplies, family activities, community resources, and event operations.
Suggested Sponsorship Levels
All sponsors are appreciated and help make this event possible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!