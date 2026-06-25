WISE NETWORK INC

Hosted by

WISE NETWORK INC

About this event

WISE's 2026 Back to School Community Fest

50 Love Ln

Hartford, CT 06112, USA

💙 Monetary Donation
Pay what you can

Make a gift of any amount to support WISE Network's Back to School Community Fest.


Your donation helps provide school supplies, family activities, educational resources, and event expenses so local students can begin the school year prepared and confident.


Every gift, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference.

🤝 Community Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Become a sponsor of WISE Network's Back to School Community Fest and invest in students, families, and our community.


Choose a sponsorship amount that works for you. Every contribution helps provide school supplies, family activities, community resources, and event operations.


Suggested Sponsorship Levels

  • 💛 $50 – Friend of WISE
  • 💙 $100 – Community Partner
  • 🥉 $250 – Bronze Sponsor
  • 🥈 $500 – Silver Sponsor
  • 🥇 $1,000 – Gold Sponsor
  • ⭐ $2,500+ – Platinum Sponsor

All sponsors are appreciated and help make this event possible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!