Wish Makers Silent Auction

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Escape to the Outer Banks in April or September with this 4-night stay in a prime Kitty Hawk home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Just 2 lots from the beach, ocean views from the upstairs balcony and within walking distance to some of the best OBX restaurants. Perfect for a family or friends getaway. Donated by Ashley and Brian Aydlett. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/29611508?fbclid=IwY2xjawQiPTNleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEe0hE8r_05N5zOUBag3AibOx-8Jg_QpyTFX-QZoqY1oNxXKdEVJ81LziXW_PI_aem_EUZFZgY2xcTPg9IvsmZTBQ&viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=F551AC86-6B7D-47AF-9C68-54B581BEBF52&slcid=d3e45c42aa124a83a391dde79b5fa7aa&s=76&feature=share&adults=1&channel=native&slug=Yv1lt6xF&source_impression_id=p3_1773493731_P3V0yV1MPn-rR08- Donated by Ashley and Brian Aydlett
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Get ready for a fun day on the Chesapeake Bay. Bid on a full-day, inshore private fishing charter for 3 people with Lil Dave’s Inshore Charters. All bait, tackle, and ice are provided—just bring your sunscreen and a cooler for your catch!
Donated by David Albertson.
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Escape the ordinary and enjoy a private 3-hour pontoon cruise on the Pasquotank River! Grab three of your favorite people for an afternoon of sunshine, curated bites, and ice-cold refreshments on the water. Donated by Jeff and Valerie Mitchell, Brad and Ginger Hurdle.
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Indulge in ultimate rejuvenation with a Japanese Head Spa experience. A luxurious treatment designed to deeply cleanse, nourish, and detoxify the scalp. Donated by Kim Bright, True Images Salon.
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Freeze time with a portrait session by Amanda Kielar Photography. Whether it's to update family photos, celebrate a milestone, or capture everyday moments, this package will help document life’s special memories. 45-minute session includes 6 family members and 35 digital images. Good through 2027. Donated by Amanda Kielar. www.amandakielarphotography.com
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Professional photography can take your business and branding to a standard that is far above the rest. Make the right first impression with a custom session designed to boost your professional image. 2 Hour business session by Amanda Kielar is ideal for LinkedIn, websites, and marketing materials. Good through 2027. Donated by Amanda Kielar. https://www.amandakielarphotography.com
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This vibrant 40” x 30” abstract is characterized by its thick textured brushstrokes and a diverse palette of pastel and bold hues. This piece will add a bight focal point to any room and brings a sense of energy and creativity. Donated by Valerie Mitchell.
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Bring the joy of summer into your home or office with this lovely one-of-a-kind Kelly Cameron original. This cheerful piece (11 x 14) evokes memories of seaside vacations, warm breezes and relaxing afternoons. Donated by Mel Powell.
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Enjoy a fantastic day on the greens at The Carolina Club and The Pointe Golf Club. Includes four-person golf pass, for each course. Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues. Whether you’replanning a friendly competition, a relaxing day outdoors, or a team-building experience, this package offers the perfect opportunity to hit the fairways at two amazing courses. Donated by The Point Golf Club.
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Enjoy the best of both worlds with this fun night-out package! Start your evening with a $50 Gift Card from Paradiso where you’ll enjoy great food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a relaxing dining experience. Then continue the night with drinks at Juniper and 2Souls Wine Bar with a $25 Gift Card to each establishment. The perfect spots to unwind and keep the evening going. Their craft cocktails and wine are a great way to toast to a memorable night out. Donated by Paradiso, Juniper and 2Souls Wine Bar.
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Experience a taste of the local scene with this great night-out package! Start with a $50 gift card for a delicious meal at Hoppin’Johnz known for its amazing southern dishes – OH MY! Then head over to Pine & Porch or Ghost Harbor with your $25 gift card to P&P and $100 to Ghost. The perfect spot to relax, meet up with friends, and keep the evening going.Donated by Hoppin' Johns, Pine & Porch and Ghost Harbor.
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Take care of your vehicle with this $100 gift card from Pitt Road. They are a trusted local oil change and auto repair shop. Whether you’re due for routine maintenance or need help with everyday vehicle care, this gift card helps keep your car running safely and efficiently. Also, they are throwing in a hat and t-shirt. Donated by…
Starting bid
Take care of your vehicle with this $100 gift card from Pitt Road. They are a trusted local oil change and auto repair shop. Whether you’re due for routine maintenance or need help with everyday vehicle care, this gift card helps keep your car running safely and efficiently. Also, they are throwing in a hat and t-shirt. Donated by
Starting bid
The vacation possibilities are endless at “Skyline Horizons” on the Outer Banks! 2025 People's Choice Winner and Best Outdoor Living Space in the Outer Banks Parade of Homes! Imagine waking up to gorgeous panoramic ocean views, sipping coffee on the deck as the sun rises over the ocean nearby. This stunning retreat blends modern comfort and relaxation with a design that gracefully honors the timeless charm of Southern Shores' iconic flattop homes. Nestled in a serene environment surrounded by lush trees, the beach access is just a short walk from this pet friendly home. Available any open week (7 night stay) in October/November 2026, and March/April 2027. Along with this amazing house you will receive a $500.00 gift card from Steamers. Donated by Twiddy and Company, Skyline Oaks Properties LLC, and Steamers Restaurant & Catering. https://www.twiddy.com/outer-banks/southern-shores/rentals/skyline-horizons/
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Whether you’re looking to jump-start a wellness routine or indulge in some much-needed self-care, this package is the perfect way to experience the benefits of Revitalize Fitness. This package offers a one month gym membership and four sauna visits that will provide a deeply relaxing experience that helps detoxify, soothe muscles, and leave you feeling refreshed.Donated by Revitalize Fitness.
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Unleash your creativity with a Lily Pad Pottery package. It includes everything you need to create your own unique, hand-painted pieces.Enjoy painting a mug, a plate, and two adorable ceramic animals—perfect for a family outing or a relaxing afternoon with friends. The studio provides all the paints, supplies, and guidance to design one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Also comes with a t-shirt and frog squish-mellow. Donated by Lily Pad Pottery.
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Add a touch of timeless style to your everyday essentials with this unique package featuring a beautifully crafted leather coin purse and keychain, collectible coin. Completing the package Levaro t-shirt, sweatshirt and mug.
Practical, stylish, and collectible—this package makes a great gift or personal treasure. Donated by Lavoro Leather.
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Turn your home into a timeless piece of art! The winning bidder will receive a custom digitally hand-drawn portrait of their home, created from a photo you provide. Each illustration is carefully drawn by hand using digital tools to capture the unique character and charm of your house. Donated by Silly Little Goose Boutique.
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Capture the energy, passion, and emotion of every moment with Cody Eaves Photography! Whether it’s the thrill of a game-winning play, a milestone senior portrait, or a special event you’ll never want to forget, Cody brings your story to life through powerful, timeless images.
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Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious beauty and wellness package from Glimmer.
Treat yourself to a facial from The Glow Suite, designed to leave your skin radiant and refreshed. Melt away stress with a relaxing massage from SeaScior, the perfect escape for mind and body. Elevate your look with a $100 hair color service at Glimmer, along with $130 worth of premium hair products to keep your style flawless at home. Complete your glow-up with a professional spray tan for that sun-kissed finish.
Starting bid
Cozy up with a Shipwrecked Catering Hoodie and Beanie while indulging in their epic grub with the $20 gift card! Donated by Kenny & Danielle Sweatlock - Owners
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