WISH WALL: 2026 DEF Gala & Auction Garden Party

About this event
A subscription video service that offers thousands of HISTORY’s best documentaries and series.
Your purchase will go toward covering the cost for a student website SETUP fee.
Your purchase will go toward covering the cost for a student website HOSTING fee.
Your purchase will go towards helping the Student Voice group cover the costs of putting on the annual Multicultural Night event in 2027.
This book is designed to support AP US History courses, providing concise content, scaffolded instruction, and practice assessments to help students succeed.
Your purchase will go toward the cost of a new classroom sign.
The volleyball team is in need of 12 volleyballs.
The volleyball team is in need of 3 ball carts.
Your purchase will go towards a D'Evelyn-specific volleyball net.
Your purchase will help us cover the cost of sending the Cheerleading coaches to camp.
Your purchase will help us offset the cost of the trip for D'Evelyn student(s) to attend the tournament. The estimated cost of the trip is $1,500.
24" monitors for office staff
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!