D'Evelyn Education Foundation

Hosted by

D'Evelyn Education Foundation

About this event

WISH WALL: 2026 DEF Gala & Auction Garden Party

#1 History Dept: Dry Erase Board item
#1 History Dept: Dry Erase Board
$260
#2 History Dept: Mini White Boards item
#2 History Dept: Mini White Boards
$50
#3 History Dept: History Channel Vault Subscription item
#3 History Dept: History Channel Vault Subscription
$60

A subscription video service that offers thousands of HISTORY’s best documentaries and series.

#4 Online Journalism: Student Website Setup Fee item
#4 Online Journalism: Student Website Setup Fee
$75

Your purchase will go toward covering the cost for a student website SETUP fee.

#5 Online Journalism: Student Website Hosting Fee item
#5 Online Journalism: Student Website Hosting Fee
$100

Your purchase will go toward covering the cost for a student website HOSTING fee.

#6 Student Voice: 2027 Multicultural Night Supplies item
#6 Student Voice: 2027 Multicultural Night Supplies
$50

Your purchase will go towards helping the Student Voice group cover the costs of putting on the annual Multicultural Night event in 2027.

#7 APUSH Students: AMSCO US History Books item
#7 APUSH Students: AMSCO US History Books
$35

This book is designed to support AP US History courses, providing concise content, scaffolded instruction, and practice assessments to help students succeed.

#8 Orchestra: Chromatic Tuners
$20
#9 Spanish: Classroom Sign
$75

Your purchase will go toward the cost of a new classroom sign.

#10 Custodians: Hardwood Rubber End Dolly item
#10 Custodians: Hardwood Rubber End Dolly
$50
#11 Volleyball: Balls item
#11 Volleyball: Balls
$100

The volleyball team is in need of 12 volleyballs.

#12 Volleyball: Ball Carts item
#12 Volleyball: Ball Carts
$100

The volleyball team is in need of 3 ball carts.

#13 Volleyball: D'Evelyn Net Tape item
#13 Volleyball: D'Evelyn Net Tape
$75

Your purchase will go towards a D'Evelyn-specific volleyball net.

#14 Strategic Gaming Club: New Games item
#14 Strategic Gaming Club: New Games
$40
#15 Cheerleading: White Poms item
#15 Cheerleading: White Poms
$26
#16 Cheerleading: Coach Camp Fee
$100

Your purchase will help us cover the cost of sending the Cheerleading coaches to camp.

#17 Counseling Dept: Digital Jags College Destination Board
$120
#18 Speech and Debate: Jag Nat'l Speech & Debate Tournament item
#18 Speech and Debate: Jag Nat'l Speech & Debate Tournament
$150

Your purchase will help us offset the cost of the trip for D'Evelyn student(s) to attend the tournament. The estimated cost of the trip is $1,500.

#19 Spanish Honor Society: Paint for "D" on Hill Refresh item
#19 Spanish Honor Society: Paint for "D" on Hill Refresh
$60
#20 Girls Tennis: Score Trackers item
#20 Girls Tennis: Score Trackers
$90
#21 Girls Tennis: Case of Match Balls item
#21 Girls Tennis: Case of Match Balls
$130
#22 Girls Tennis: Case of Practice Balls item
#22 Girls Tennis: Case of Practice Balls
$70
#23 Boys Basketball: Balls item
#23 Boys Basketball: Balls
$100
#24 Marching Band: Music Stands
$50
#25 Choir: Piano Tuning Service
$185
#26 Boys Golf: Jags Golf Bag
$225
#27 Swim & Dive: Team Swim Parkas
$120
#28 Track & Field: Pole Vault & High Jump Pads
Pay what you can
#29 Technology: Monitors for Office Staff
$130

24" monitors for office staff

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!