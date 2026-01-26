Wish Workout 2026

DATE:

LOCATION:





Help celebrate Make-A-Wish World Wish Month and join personal trainers as they lead us through a fun full body in-person workout! This will be DOGPOUND'S 8th year supporting Wish Workout!





DOGPOUND is known for unique, fun and unorthodox training methods and is often attended by athletes, celebrities and influencers in NYC and LA. Founded in 2016, the gym has grown from a personal training gym to a global lifestyle brand rooted in five pillars: teamwork, positivity, passion, authenticity, and giving back.