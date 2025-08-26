Brookfield Witch Crawl 2025

3726 Prairie Ave

Brookfield, IL 60513, USA

Cup of Shadows
$25

Every witch needs her chalice! This ticket gets you the official Witch Crawl 2025 Souvenir, ready to be filled with brews and potions along your crawl.

Spooktacular Raffle Tickets!
$10

Snag your bundle of boos before the Witch Crawl begins!
🕸️ 5 chances for just $10
🎃 Your tickets will be waiting in your cauldron (aka at check-in) on crawl night!

Don’t miss your chance to win frightfully fun prizes while supporting the magic of our community.

The Witching Hour After Party
$25

🌙 After-Party & Announcements 🎉

Winning Witches & Raffle Winners Announced!
Stick around as we crown the best-dressed witches and reveal our lucky raffle winners!

When the crawl winds down, the real magic begins…
Join us for a spellbinding evening of appetizers, music, and dancing. The excellent Sway Dance Brookfield will kick things off with a lively dance lesson, so every witch can glide across the floor. 🎶✨

Add in upbeat music, delicious bites, and a cash bar full of potions, and you’ve got the perfect way to end the night. Don’t miss this enchanted after-party—where witches come to dance till the broomsticks fly!

Add a Little Extra Magic!
$5

Every witch’s brew tastes sweeter when it helps our community! When you purchase your ticket, consider adding a little extra donation to support our local Families First Initiative. Even the smallest spell (or dollar!) can make a big difference—providing essentials like baby formula, diapers, and feminine products for families who need it most.

Think of it as sprinkling a little kindness into your cauldron.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!