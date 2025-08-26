Brookfield Witch Crawl 2025

Every witch needs her chalice! This ticket gets you the official Witch Crawl 2025 Souvenir, ready to be filled with brews and potions along your crawl.
Snag your bundle of boos before the Witch Crawl begins!
🕸️ 5 chances for just $10
🎃 Your tickets will be waiting in your cauldron (aka at check-in) on crawl night!
Don’t miss your chance to win frightfully fun prizes while supporting the magic of our community.
✨ Winning Witches & Raffle Winners Announced! ✨
Stick around as we crown the best-dressed witches and reveal our lucky raffle winners!
When the crawl winds down, the real magic begins…
Join us for a spellbinding evening of appetizers, music, and dancing. The excellent Sway Dance Brookfield will kick things off with a lively dance lesson, so every witch can glide across the floor. 🎶✨
Add in upbeat music, delicious bites, and a cash bar full of potions, and you’ve got the perfect way to end the night. Don’t miss this enchanted after-party—where witches come to dance till the broomsticks fly!
Every witch’s brew tastes sweeter when it helps our community! When you purchase your ticket, consider adding a little extra donation to support our local Families First Initiative. Even the smallest spell (or dollar!) can make a big difference—providing essentials like baby formula, diapers, and feminine products for families who need it most.
Think of it as sprinkling a little kindness into your cauldron.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!