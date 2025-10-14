Witch Please Art Auction

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Created by a local queer artist, this portrait celebrates trans masculine beauty. Too often overlooked or left without community, trans masc individuals hold a quiet brilliance that deserves to be centered. This piece honors that light, reminding us that visibility is both resistance and reverence. (framed 10x18)
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This self-portrait, painted in acrylic on fabric (4x6, framed), captures the tension of authenticity in a world that urges concealment. Created by a young queer artist, it reflects both the pain of being told to hide and the fierce resilience of choosing to stay true to oneself. A vivid reminder that identity, like color, refuses to fade
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Created by a young queer artist, this relief ink print reflects on growing up online and the transformation of Internet culture over the past two decades. Drawing from the bold aesthetics of the early 2000s, the piece contrasts the playful, expressive spirit of that era with today’s overwhelming and often toxic digital landscape—a powerful meditation on nostalgia, connection, and disillusionment. (framed 8x10)
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This set of three framed ink drawings, created by a 17-year-old nonbinary artist, captures the many faces of queerness through simple yet expressive line work. Each portrait embodies individuality while collectively reflecting the strength and beauty found in community. Together, they serve as a quiet celebration of identity, connection, and belonging (framed, 3x6)
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Created by a young queer university student, this framed 8x10 copper etching takes the idea of being “spaced out” and brings it to life. Through varied line weights and intricate detailing, the artist captures a character overwhelmed by endless possibility—floating between chaos and wonder. A striking reflection on curiosity, expansion, and the beauty of feeling lost in thought.
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Inspired by the song of the same name by punk band Against Me!, this collage by a young queer artist explores the tension between beauty and brutality. By juxtaposing the elegance of a marble figure with the visceral texture of raw meat, the piece confronts the ugliness of homophobia and the pain of being othered—transforming it into something hauntingly powerful and visually arresting (collage 8x10)
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This 8x8 canvas print reimagines the themes of queer repression from the film I Saw The TV Glow. Created as a love letter to the movie and to the shared experiences of trans individuals, the artist expands upon its haunting symbols and emotional depth—capturing the quiet ache of identity, memory, and self-discovery through a deeply personal lens.
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This intricately hand-painted eggshell, created by a local lesbian artist, showcases remarkable detail and care. Its luminous blue surface and delicate geometric pattern evoke both tradition and transformation—symbols of resilience and beauty within fragility. A stunning reminder of the artistry that blooms when identity and craft intertwine (Chicken eggshell)
Starting bid
This intricately hand-painted eggshell, created by a local lesbian artist, showcases remarkable detail and care. Its luminous blue surface and delicate geometric pattern evoke both tradition and transformation—symbols of resilience and beauty within fragility. A stunning reminder of the artistry that blooms when identity and craft intertwine (Goose Eggshell)
Starting bid
This intricately hand-painted eggshell, created by a local lesbian artist, showcases remarkable detail and care. Its luminous blue surface and delicate geometric pattern evoke both tradition and transformation—symbols of resilience and beauty within fragility. A stunning reminder of the artistry that blooms when identity and craft intertwine. (Goose Eggshell)
Starting bid
This intricately hand-painted eggshell, created by a local lesbian artist, showcases remarkable detail and care. Its luminous blue surface and delicate geometric pattern evoke both tradition and transformation—symbols of resilience and beauty within fragility. A stunning reminder of the artistry that blooms when identity and craft intertwine. (Goose Eggshell)
Starting bid
This intricately hand-painted eggshell, created by a local lesbian artist, showcases remarkable detail and care. Its luminous blue surface and delicate geometric pattern evoke both tradition and transformation—symbols of resilience and beauty within fragility. A stunning reminder of the artistry that blooms when identity and craft intertwine (Chicken Eggshell)
Starting bid
Crafted by a local queer artist, this stunning piece transforms forgotten thrifted jewelry into a vibrant work of art. Each element is intentionally selected, restored, and arranged to tell a story of renewal and beauty found in what others have discarded. Both functional and symbolic, this piece—with its working drawer—embodies transformation, care, and the artistry of giving old treasures new life
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Oil & Acrylic on Canvas
This vibrant, joyful piece is a celebration of being fruity—however you define it. Bursting with color, texture, and energy, “Just Fruits” radiates unapologetic queerness and playful confidence. It doesn’t need to be serious. It’s just queer.
A love letter to authenticity, this painting reminds us that self-expression itself is a form of resistance—and joy can be revolutionary.
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This work explores the quiet tension of queer visibility — being “queer enough” to be clocked by those who know, while resisting the pressure to perform queerness for validation.
It lives in the space between authenticity and perception, between the safety of blending in and the ache of wanting to be seen. It asks what it means to choose when and how to show yourself - and acknowledges that not everyone has that choice.
Existing between expression and expectation, this piece is fluid, self-aware, and unapologetically complex. It’s “yes, and.” It’s “no, but.” It’s me as I am, and me as I hope to be read.
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Painted by a nonbinary, queer artist.
Bathed in red light and shadow, this portrait captures the moment between hesitation and revelation — the quiet space where thought becomes truth.
Bathed in red light and shadow, this portrait captures the moment between hesitation and revelation — withdrawal and readiness, embodying the tension between visibility and concealment.
Starting bid
Painted through a queer lens, Surface Tension explores what it means to live at the edge of oneself — to be caught between drowning and surfacing, pain and power, disappearance and becoming.
A haunting portrait suspended between stillness and struggle, this painting captures the fragile moment before surrender. The subject’s face, streaked with crimson and half-submerged in darkness, blurs the line between survival and release.
The swirling depths serve as reminder that identity, grief, and rebirth often coexist in the same breath.
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A personalized 30-minute tarot session with Spindle Saga, offering intuitive insight and reflection through the cards. Whether you’re seeking clarity, direction, or affirmation, this reading invites you to pause, connect, and explore the story the universe is trying to tell.
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Spend an hour with The Pentacle Pin-Up for a personalized tarot experience - part reading, part learning, all magic. Whether you’re diving deep into your own questions or exploring how to read the cards yourself, this session blends intuition, insight, and empowerment in true Pentacle Pin-Up style.
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Created by a lesbian artist, this piece is based on pictures the artist took on her anniversary trip with her wife to Phipps Botanical Garden. The artist sought to capture the sensuousness and grace of the flowers as a celebration of sapphic sexuality and playfulness.
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Made from handspun wool, this shawl represents the interwoven connections the queer state of being has in the world. All yard is hand spun wool, a natural material, just as being queer is a natural state of existence. All of our fibers of being are interlocked and connected to form one community.
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Display your sun, moon, and rising signs with this triangle shawl unique to each wearer. The in-person example shows a Scorpio sun, Taurus moon, and Taurus rising. You'll work directly with Kristen, the artist, to discover your "big three" and choose colors that speak to each of those aspects of your personality.
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Immortalize your fur baby (or feather or scaly baby) with a handmade cross stitched portrait. Includes a 5x7 frame.
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