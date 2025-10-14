Witch Please Art Auction

This work explores the quiet tension of queer visibility — being “queer enough” to be clocked by those who know, while resisting the pressure to perform queerness for validation.

It lives in the space between authenticity and perception, between the safety of blending in and the ache of wanting to be seen. It asks what it means to choose when and how to show yourself - and acknowledges that not everyone has that choice.

Existing between expression and expectation, this piece is fluid, self-aware, and unapologetically complex. It’s “yes, and.” It’s “no, but.” It’s me as I am, and me as I hope to be read.