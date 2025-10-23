Witches and Whimsy Howl-o-Ween Auction

Hosted by
Handcrafted and locally made gift collection.
Darlene Delro Art Bundle: 5 vinyl stickers, 1 hand painted postcard, and 2 bookmarks. All products are hand drawn by a local artist. Stickers are waterproof and weatherproof; great for water bottles, laptops, journals, etc. ($29)
The Autumn Fairy soap box is full of all-natural handmade soapy goodness. Each beautiful bar is chock full of essential oils, herbs, petals, ground roots, and organic botanicals that fairies love. This gorgeous four bar set includes: Orange Clove, Dragon's Heart Clary & Geranium, Woodland Cypress & Juniper, and Five Thieves blend. ($48)
White Rabbit Accessories skull tote (13x13) and cosmetic bag of the same fabric design (8x4) ($53)
Lunar Eclipse Candle: Intention candle made of 100% soy, filled with crystals and herbs to align with your intention.($18)
FMV: 148
Donated by: Darlene Delro Art, Erin Maxick/Eclore Soap, White Rabbit Accessories, The Sugarwitch Co.,
(1 in-person ticket). Would you like to connect more deeply with nature and your inner child? If so, come join us as we learn about plants + fungi, hang with friends new and old, and nurture our relationship to nature and each other.
Your guide Jessica will start with a nature-themed meditation, transition into a guided plant ID walk, and answer your questions along the way. Beginner-friendly/ no experience neccessary.
This is an experience to gain insight into Traditional Chinese Medicine and holistic health. Examples of plants and fungi that may be discussed: Chicken of the Woods, madrone fruit, prickly pear cactus, lemonade berry, lilly pilly, Natal plum, mallow, dandelion, nasturtium, mustard, and others.
Donated by: Jessica Lin of Queer Friendly Fun in LA FMV: $100
This bundle includes signed paperbacks of Sweet Talk (#1 Amazon Best New LGBTQ+ Release) and The Christmas Pic (Top 10 Amazon Bestseller & 2024 Lesfic Bard Award winner), plus stickers, postcards, bookmarks, and other goodies—perfect for any rom-com lover who believes everyone deserves a happily ever after!
Donated by: Smokeshow Press
FMV: $45.11
Get ready to spook up your TBR and Kindle with this collab bundle by author & artist AJ Somers, graphic designer & artist Katie (@griffinxreads), and bookish biz owner Briana (@forkeepsandink)!
The bundle includes:
A signed "Valor Amidst Decay" paperback with personalized postcard, stickers, bookmark, mini art print, 5x7 art print, tote, Wake The Dead Coffee scented wax melts by Haunted Delights, and a glass tumbler. (Bookmark, tote, and most of the stickers are art/designed by author!)
VAD features slow burn, morally gray MMC, Yakuza/organized crime themes, interracial romance and mental health rep.
Stickers and a handmade bookmark designed by Katie (@griffinxreads)
And a Black Haunted By My TBR ghost tote by Briana (@forkeepsandink)
AJ & Katie’s items will arrive together while Briana’s TBR tote will be shipped separately (so expect two packages.)
Donated by: AJ Somers, Katie G., Briana owner of For Keeps & Ink
FMV: $108
Smile at the whimsical box, crack open a spice jar and enjoy, then use your gift certificate to peruse the company for other wonderful flavors! For a description of the box and to peruse the website go to: https://www.penzeys.com/online-catalog/woke-gift-box/c-24/p-3054/pd-gb
Donated by: Catherine Gallagher
FMV: $64
Complete set of a middle grade fantasy duology, WEAVERS OF LEGACY AND FATE, which will be annotated with behind-the-scenes information and trivia. The first book, THE SPINDLE OF FATE, was named one of the best kids’ debuts of 2024 by the American Booksellers Association, a Good Housekeeping Best Kids Book Award winner, one of New York Public Library’s best kids’ books of the year, and an Edgar Award finalist.
In THE SPINDLE OF FATE, when 12-year-old Evie Mei Huang discovers that her missing mother was the head of a guild of magical weavers, she journeys to the terrifying Chinese netherworld to try and bring her back. In THE THREAD OF DESTINY, Evie is back from hell and wants payback against the person responsible for sending her mom there…but she wasn’t the only one that got out from Diyu…
Donated by: Aimee Lim
FMV: $45
Includes signed copies of No Charm Done and This Spells Disaster (UK edition), plus swag. In No Charm Done, a sapphic enemies-to-lovers romcom, rival witches hex for the affections of the new boy in school… but are vexed by their interest in each other. This Spells Disaster explores fake dating with a magical twist.
Donated by: Tori Anne Martin
FMV: $26
Signed book bundle: Dishwasher Safe and The Witch of Wall Street.
In Dishwasher Safe, chef Alisi Latu is making a splash at the hottest new restaurant in Boston. By day, she walks among the landlubbers, but at night she is bound to the ocean, forced to transform back to her mermaid form.
The Witch of Wall Street is a romcom chock full of chaotic magical misfortune.
Donated by: M.J. Etkind
FMV: $36
Signed and personalized ARC of debut author Abby White's young adult novel D.J. ROSENBLUM BECOMES THE G.O.A.T., a heartfelt and humorous coming-of-age story about grief, friendship, and finding your own path. Plus free bookmarks and a sticker!
Donated by: Abby White
FMV: $30
Special edition signed copy of Never to Suffer. A polyam, LGBTQIA2S+ romance with bi, pan, and enby rep. Includes a themed tote, SFW & NSFW art, bookmark, and stickers.
Donated by: Jordyn Barnes
FMV: $55
Signed and personalized paperback copy of Behooved by M. Stevenson. Description of book: A charming slow-burn romantasy featuring a duty-bound noblewoman with a chronic illness, a prince who would rather be in a library than on a throne, and a magical ride through a world of cozy enchantment.
Donated by author M. Stevenson.
FMV: $20
Signed paperback copy of Breathe and Count Back from Ten, with 10 annotated with Post-Its full of behind-the-scenes notes about the book
Verónica, a Peruvian-American teen with hip dysplasia, auditions to become a mermaid at a Central Florida theme park in the summer before her senior year, all while figuring out her first real boyfriend and how to feel safe in her own body.
Donated by: Natalia Sylvester
FMV: $16
A signed paperback copy of Third Wheel, a coming-of-age thriller that follows Brady Wilks' transformation from a naive newcomer to a root-worthy underdog. The story explores belonging, betrayal, and self-discovery. The book was named Literary Thriller of the Year in 2024.
Donated by: Richard R. Becker
FMV: $17
A personalized hardcover of the book that following Dillon, whose only goal is to be a real dancer. The problem? His dad wants him to play football. Includes bookmarks, pin, and wristband.
Donated by: Brooks Benjamin
FMV: $50
A personalized divination by the teeth witch, and a related custom sigil drawn for you into the first page of a spell book, shaped like a walnut and containing wildflower seed paper to help you reconnect with the element of Earth. Included will be: a photo of the divination, a write-up of the divination and sigil meaning, a walnut-shaped spell book and a custom sigil created for you based on the divination reading and drawn in the first page of the book.
Donated by: Xristi Witch
FMV: $60
A spooky book sleeve filled with a novel by Eryn Black and some fun reading goodies.
Donated by: Eryn Black
FMV: $45
Signed Book Bundle includes:
1 Signed & Bedazzled paperback copy of An Appreciation of Cats by Des DeVivo, 2 double-sided bookmarks (with art by Kacie J. Bell and Kay Claire), 2 specialized stickers (art by Zakiya Jones), and 1 postcard w/ character art (art by kay Claire).
1 signed copy of Book Boyfriends, Melissa Whitney's most recent romance release. Who needs real men when you have book boyfriends? Romance author Georgia Lane wishes to find the kind of love she writes in her books. But as they say, be careful what you wish for.
1 paperback edition of A Legacy of Magic and Monsters by Kristen Jennings signed and personalized by the author. Includes stickers, an art print, and a sword charm bookmark.
1 signed paperback copy of BloodLily, Jessika Grewe Glover's spicy vampire romance novel, plus stickers and a bookmark.
Donated by: The Authors
FMV: 95
This whimsical travel-themed witch bundle includes signed paperbacks of the first two books in the Thirteen States fantasy series, Fat Witch Summer and Thick Witch Travels. Plus two Wandering Witch luggage tags, a holographic sticker, and a souvenir Visit the Fae Isles shirt (size XL by default, but larger sizes available).
Donated by: Sword & Rose Press
FMV: $90
This bundle contains two cozy fantasy books, Homegrown Magic and The Absinthe Underground, signed by the author. Also includes some character art postcards.
Homegrown Magic is a delightful queer romantic fantasy full of friends-to-lovers chemistry, found family, rival family drama, and cozy garden magic from two acclaimed YA authors making their adult debut.
The Absinthe Underground is Moulin Rouge meets Holly Black, a thrilling sapphic friends-to-lovers romantasy.
Donated by: Jamie Pacton
FMV: $50
A signing exclusive of L.V. Hernandez’s Barbie Horroromance, Winterbriar: A Nutcracker Retelling.
Donated by: L.V. Hernandez
FMV: $30
Are you looking for chills and thrills from some of your favorite YA thriller authors? This bundle comes with signed copies of nine books.
This bundle includes: Difficult Girls by Veronica Bane, The Legacies by Jessica Goodman, The One That Got Away With Murder by Trish Lundy, It's Only a Game by Kelsea Yu, The Bitter End by Alexa Donne, Murder Land by Carlyn Greenwald, How to Survive a Slasher by Justine Pucela Winans, Kill the LAX Bro by Charlotte Lillie Balogh, Lies Like Wildfire by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez
Donated by: The Authors
FMV: $225
Signed copy of Annette Macias' Everything She Never Knew, a “Libros Before Chicos” sticker and a treasure made in Mexico, purchased to support El Mercadito in Los Angeles — a real marketplace featured in the book that has been impacted by ongoing ICE raids.
Donated by: Annette Chavez Macias
FMV: $30
This is a 9x6 inch (aprox.) oil painting made on Arches paper (acid-free). I love portraying some of my landscapes in an expressionist-abstract style. This time, I tried to capture the contrast between the deep tones of the night and the warm yellow lights from my home in Monrovia.
Donated by: Gloria Arteaga
FMV: $100
This bundle includes: A Tarot or Rune reading, a handmade beeswax candle, a protection bindrune stone, and a bag of handmade enchanted channeling herbals for divination purposes.
Donated by: Andy @TheBuffaloOracle
FMV: $100
Assortment of 11 honeys. 8 Honey Blossom Flavors, 2 Limited Edition Whipped & Spicy Honey & Bee Pollen (11 items total)
Donated by: El Pulgarcito Honey
FMV: $150
Beta reader for 1 book up to 400 pages. Physical or digital copy of the work must be supplied, with a deadline communicated after winning this auction item. Service good up to the end of 2026.
Donated by: @QueerReadss
FMV: $50
Sensitivity reader for 1 book up to 400 pages. Physical or digital copy of the work must be supplied, with a deadline communicated after winning this auction item. Areas of lived experience: LGBT+, mentally and physically disabled, Latinx (not fluent in Spanish). Service good up to the end of 2026.
Donated by: @QueerReadss
FMV: $50
Bundle of at least 21 Pokémon cards that are spooky and Halloween themed. All are in brand new condition, with a few being holofoil. Flag not included.
Donated by: Victoria I
FMV: $20
Three diverse book bundle of graphic novels. Books include Fitting Indian by Jyoti Chand / illustrated by Tara Anand, Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser/illustrated by Robyn Smith, and Becoming Who We Are a trans anthology edited by Sammy Lisel and Hazel Newlevant/ illustrated by Cynthia Yuan Chang. Note: flag not included.
Donated by: @QueerReadss
FMV: $50
A three hardback book bundle of authors who identify in the transgender umbrella. Titles include: Love and Other Disasters by Anita Kelly, The Ephemera Collector by Stacy Nathaniel Jackson, and You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi. Note: flags not included.
Donated by: @QueerReadss
FMV: $60
The crochet book/journal sleeve comes with a button closure to secure your valuables. The sleeve is made sewing together 12 granny squares and made by hand.
Donated by: @valleygirlcrochet
FMV: $40
Signed copy of Black. Fat. Femme: Revealing the Power of Visibly Queer Voices in Media and Learning to Love Yourself by Dr. Jonathan P. Higgins. Book description: A celebration of (and how to find your own) queer intersectional identity through the lens of media.
Donated by: Dr. Jonathan P. Higgins
FMV: $28
One signed copy of A GIFT FOR NAI NAI book with three stickers, a bookmark, a postcard, and a small decorative crocheted Nai Nai's hat. A Gift for Nai Nai is a children's book about young Lyn Lyn trying to make a special gift for her grandma (Nai Nai)'s birthday.
Donated by: Kim-Hoa Ung, Autumn Leaflet
FMV: $45
Bundle includes two books Brute: Stories of Dark Desire, Masculinity, & Rough Trade and Burly Tales.
Brute: What happens when we go looking for trouble? Delights or dismay? The allure of trouble is the forbidden fruit at the finale and the pleasure of abandoning good judgment for this win. And one of the more enticing pursuits for us sodomites is rough trade, those men, young and old, who could answer one wrong move on your part with violence. The stories in Brute are a collection of some things old, some things new, somethings scary, and somethings to leave you black and blue.
Burly Tales: What has been missing from the daring tales of fairy tale heroes is quite simply some heft. In Burly Tales, Lambda Literary Award-winning editor Steve Berman has gathered a dozen stories of whimsy and romance that feature gay men with plenty of curves and fur. Run away with us to enchanted woods, where the cubs and bears are not going to eat you (not without informed, enthusiastic consent), where no one will judge if you take up residence in a house with seven bearded men and only one bed, and where if you fall in love with a large, hairy man with a forbidding castle and a well-stocked library, he'll still be that way after you kiss him. Featuring an introduction by Matthew Bright and an afterword by award-winning ursine author Jeff Mann.
Donated by: Lethe Press
FMV: $40
Included is a copy of the newly released book, Magic At The Grand Dragonfly Theatre, signed by the author and personalized if desired. Book swag includes a sticker, bookmark, magnet, and special charm.
Donated by: Brandie June
FMV: $30
Beautiful sunlit trees in the Autumn. These photos are 5x7 inches and matted to 8x10 for easy framing. They compliment each other perfectly and bring the spooky season right inside your house. Signed by the artist.
Donated by: Kelley Shannon
FMV: $40
Autographed signed Steamy Lit special edition of Twisted Love by Ana Huang
Donated by: Steamy Lit
FMV: $30
One big spider plush toy, 2 homemade plush dog beds, a free pet wash at petNmind Monrovia
Donated by: Screaming Pickles, Hip Hound Covina, petNmind Monrovia
FMV: $45
Receive a copy of Blood, Sweat & Queers signed by 2 of the editors and 2 of the authors, alongside TEN art prints. Blood, Sweat and Queers is a vampiric love stories anthology. All queer. All ravenous. All relentless.
Donated by: Contrarian Publishing
FMV: $70
Includes a physical copy of each of Contrarian Publishing's 2025 witchy book releases—The Keys of Persephone by Kate Gray Glass, Forged by M.B. Thurman, and The Witch Who Chases the Sun by Dawn Chen—as well as ebook codes for the first two books in the Summoned Series, Summoned and Crossed, by M.B. Thurman. Comes with additional prints and bookmarks.
Donated by: Contrarian Publishing
FMV: $80
An hour-long insightful and no-judgement virtual tarot card reading. Come with an open question that's been pressing on your heart, seek out guidance for the rest of the year, or ask a more general question. Your spiritual team will tell you what you need to hear through Jen.
Donated by: Jen Venegas, Founder of Abeja Rise
FMV: $75
Receive happy mail and a letter made just for you plus a 75+ piece paper/ephemera pack with witchy paper, stickers, ribbon, ephemera and more.
Donated by: Jen Venegas
FMV: $35
Tom Dixon Tank Wine Glasses in Black, set of two, plus The Kitchen Witch and To Stire A Magic Cauldron books.
Donated by: Cruz Sundquist
FMV: $150
Vera Bradley floral bag with PrintFresh scrunchie, plus three books: Birding Guide to the Greater Pasadena Area, The Mythology of Plants, and Nature and Its Symbols.
Donated by: Cruz Sundquist
FMV: $170
Unico Collezione hand knit tote bag with fabric lining, handthrown mug, teas and chocolate, Bewitched 5 disc set (second season), and To Ride A Silver Broomstick book
Donated by: Cruz Sundquist
FMV: $200
Signed paperback copy of FINALLY THEIRS by Arsyn Quinn, plus "Trans Rights are Human Rights" drawstring cotton bag, rainbow pride swag, bookmarks and stickers.
Described as a dark contemporary romance novel, the story follows Danica, who is reunited with her ex-lover Micah, only to find herself drawn to his brother, Kayden, and the local police captain, Thomas. Reverse harem/why choose romance with themes of addiction, obsession, and a dangerous past. Finally Theirs is a pitch-black, MFMM, why choose dark romance with 60+ trigger warnings, stalkers, serial killers, murder, mayhem, revenge, tons of angst, and a plus-size FMC. This book does have an HEA and can be read as a standalone (does not end on a cliffhanger).
Donated by: Arsyn Quinn
FMV: 34
Signed NSFW special edition of Blood Moon (cover by Phantom Dame), bookmark, chibi sticker, Little Witch sticker, 3 pieces of NSFW artwork, and Don't Honk at Me You'll Interrupt My Audiobook car magnet.
Description: Hazel knows exactly how to get over her bar's troubles: getting under something big, hairy, and monstrous at her coven's supernatural mixer.
Donated by: Jillian Graves
FMV: $50
Winner receives a $25 Nettie Creations gift certificate and $25 Moonlit Madness Jewelry gift certificate.
Redeemable at in-person events (local to Underdog Bookstore), no cash back. Gift certificates expire 10/31/2026.
Donated by: Karel Zumbrunnen, Moonlit Madness Jewelry, and Nettie Creations
FMV: $50
5x7" cards by local Monrovian Artist Catherine Gallagher featuring Bamboo, Dragon, Magnolia, and Bird-of Paradise, and beautiful Dragon Print, 4 1/2" x 6 1/2" in professional matte.
Donated by: Catherine Gallagher
FMV: $50
A Daily Smile: A whimsical, colorful art piece that hopefully gives the buyer and all who see it a reason to stop and smile! Created with a variety of markers, colored pencils and crayons on 11x17 Bristol paper. Unframed.
Cheerful Caregiver Support Artwork: Unframed drawing on 19x24 paper using almost 400 different crayons, markers and colored pencils. As a caregiver, the artist of this piece wants to help other caregivers feel seen, loved, and supported.
Donated by: The Artistic Advocate
FMV: $85
