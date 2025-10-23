Witches and Whimsy Howl-o-Ween Auction

Handcrafted and locally made gift collection.





Darlene Delro Art Bundle: 5 vinyl stickers, 1 hand painted postcard, and 2 bookmarks. All products are hand drawn by a local artist. Stickers are waterproof and weatherproof; great for water bottles, laptops, journals, etc. ($29)





The Autumn Fairy soap box is full of all-natural handmade soapy goodness. Each beautiful bar is chock full of essential oils, herbs, petals, ground roots, and organic botanicals that fairies love. This gorgeous four bar set includes: Orange Clove, Dragon's Heart Clary & Geranium, Woodland Cypress & Juniper, and Five Thieves blend. ($48)





White Rabbit Accessories skull tote (13x13) and cosmetic bag of the same fabric design (8x4) ($53)





Lunar Eclipse Candle: Intention candle made of 100% soy, filled with crystals and herbs to align with your intention.($18)





FMV: 148

Donated by: Darlene Delro Art, Erin Maxick/Eclore Soap, White Rabbit Accessories, The Sugarwitch Co.,