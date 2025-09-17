Oceans For Kids Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Oceans For Kids Foundation Inc

About this event

Witches Night Out

33 SE 3rd Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Day of Event
$60

A free drink and 2 tacos will be provided with the ticket.

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Raffle Prizes:

  • Amar Restaurant (Delray Beach): 2 × $100 Gift Cards
  • Space Delray (Cold Plunge): $225
  • CrossFit Delray Beach: 1-Month Membership ($170)
  • Talkin’ Tacos (Boynton Beach): $140
  • Rabbit Hole Vegan Restaurant (Boca Raton): $50
A lot of Raffle Tickets! (Cauldron Wrap)
$100

Raffle Prizes:

  • Amar Restaurant (Delray Beach): 2 × $100 Gift Cards
  • Space Delray (Cold Plunge): $225
  • CrossFit Delray Beach: 1-Month Membership ($170)
  • Talkin’ Tacos (Boynton Beach): $140
  • Rabbit Hole Vegan Restaurant (Boca Raton): $50
5 Raffle Tickets
$20

Raffle Prizes:

  • Amar Restaurant (Delray Beach): 2 × $100 Gift Cards
  • Space Delray (Cold Plunge): $225
  • CrossFit Delray Beach: 1-Month Membership ($170)
  • Talkin’ Tacos (Boynton Beach): $140
  • Rabbit Hole Vegan Restaurant (Boca Raton): $50
Donation
$50

Charity donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.

Donation
$25

Charity donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.

Donation
$100

Charity donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.

Corporate Donation
$500

Apply the corporate donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.

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