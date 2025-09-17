Witches Night Out

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About this event
Delray Beach, FL 33483
A free drink and 2 tacos will be provided with the ticket.
Raffle Prizes:
Raffle Prizes:
Raffle Prizes:
Charity donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.
Charity donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.
Charity donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.
Apply the corporate donation to Charity Achievement Center for Children & Families 501c3.
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