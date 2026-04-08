Pearls Of Purpose Inc

Hosted by

Pearls Of Purpose Inc

About this event

Witches Ride 2026 Vendor Registration

520 Broadway St

Minden, LA 71055, USA

Toil & Trouble (VIP)
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities by setting up indoors. Space is limited to a 10x10 area and will include a white tent. Locations will be assigned. Load in from the South Entrance of the Civic Center. May set up starting at 10am and be ready for shopping at 2pm. Load out by 11pm. If you need a larger area, you may purchase 2 spots. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.

Mystic Merchant
$75

This area will be located outside in the Civic Center Parking lot. Space is limited to a 10x10 area and will include a white tent. Locations will be assigned. Load in from the South Entrance of the Civic Center parking lot. May set up starting at 10am and be ready for shopping at 2pm. Load out by 11pm. If you need a larger area, you may purchase 2 spots. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.

Add a donation for Pearls Of Purpose Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!