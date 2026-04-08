Witches Ride 2026 Vendor Registration

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities by setting up indoors. Space is limited to a 10x10 area and will include a white tent. Locations will be assigned. Load in from the South Entrance of the Civic Center. May set up starting at 10am and be ready for shopping at 2pm. Load out by 11pm. If you need a larger area, you may purchase 2 spots. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.