Witchie Okie at The Mallory 🎤🧙‍♀️🧙‍♂️

Not riding in the Witches Ride but still want to join the fun? Come to the official after-party at The Mallory!

Doors open at 7:00pm. At 7:30pm, enjoy a special performance followed by the Witches Ride awards and prize announcements. Then stick around for a night of karaoke, bites, a cash bar, photo booth fun, and plenty of witchy magic until 10:00pm.

🎟️ Tickets: $10 per person

✨ Included for all Witches Ride ticket holders

💜 All ticket proceeds directly support The Purple House Foundation of West Feliciana, providing vital services to survivors of domestic violence.