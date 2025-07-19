With Love & Leather

Unleash your style with “The Alligator” – a stunning, handcrafted alligator-print leather visibility bag from Leatherman Wil Design



This unique piece features deep black alligator-embossed leather, a bold red heart accent, and the blue, black, and white stripes of the Leather Pride flag wrapping gracefully across the bag, making it both a statement of Pride and personal style. With sturdy handles, high-quality construction, and an elegant structured silhouette, “The Alligator” is perfect for travel, events, or elevating your everyday carry.



We are offering a unique visibility bag to raise funds for Josh's brain surgery. Your purchase will directly support his healing journey while allowing you to carry Pride and visibility with you wherever you go.



Thank you for turning this challenging time into one of hope, community, and support.