With Love & Leather

This one of kind Leatherman Wil Design black leather travel bag. Each handcrafted bag is made of rich black leather with quilted panels, accented by a bold red heart and blue, white, and navy Pride flag stripes on the sides. Sturdy handles and quality zippers make these bags perfect for travel while expressing Pride.
We are offering a unique visibility bag to raise funds for Josh's brain surgery. Your purchase will directly support his healing journey while allowing you to carry Pride and visibility with you wherever you go.
Thank you for turning this challenging time into one of hope, community, and support.
Unleash your style with “The Alligator” – a stunning, handcrafted alligator-print leather visibility bag from Leatherman Wil Design
This unique piece features deep black alligator-embossed leather, a bold red heart accent, and the blue, black, and white stripes of the Leather Pride flag wrapping gracefully across the bag, making it both a statement of Pride and personal style. With sturdy handles, high-quality construction, and an elegant structured silhouette, “The Alligator” is perfect for travel, events, or elevating your everyday carry.
This handcrafted Leatherman Wil Design black leather travel bag features a sleek, minimalist design with durable handles and sturdy stitching. A pop of bright yellow piping adds a bold touch of personality while maintaining timeless elegance, making it perfect for weekend getaways, the gym, or Pride travel.
Step out in unapologetic style with the MASA Harina Gay Bag by Leatherman Wil Design – a bright, bold yellow leather zipper bag that celebrates Pride and individuality.
This handcrafted piece features premium yellow leather with a clean silhouette, sturdy handles, and a secure zippered closure, making it perfect for everyday essentials, Pride events, or travel. It embodies visibility, joy, and queer resilience, bringing a splash of sunshine wherever you go.
Meet the 2025 Bear Crossbody Bag Leatherman Wil Design’s perfect blend of craftsmanship, Pride, and functionality for bears, admirers, and anyone who loves standout leather gear.
These crossbody bags feature durable leather construction, an adjustable strap for easy everyday wear, and a secure zip closure to keep your essentials safe. Designed with comfort and visibility in mind, they’re perfect for Pride events, travel, or your daily errands while showing your Bear Pride in style.
