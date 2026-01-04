Withlacoochee Rockhounds, Inc.'s Memberships

Memberships are for a calendar year. At checkout, you may choose, for your convenience, to have your membership automatically renew each year. This platform allows one membership signup at a time. If you are enrolling more than one person, please click the link that brought you here and go through the process again.

Please note, at checkout, Zeffy will ask if you want to make an additional donation for their platform. You do NOT have to do this if you do not wish to. Choose "Other" and leave the amount blank.