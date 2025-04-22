Witness the impact—Subscribe To Our Digital Newsletter!

Stay connected to the mission of Coated in Love as we work to bring 3,000 Acts of Kindness to those experiencing homelessness in our community. Our digital newsletter shares real stories of impact, volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and ways you can help bring dignity and warmth to those in need. It’s love in your inbox—simple, powerful, and full of purpose.

Stay connected to the mission of Coated in Love as we work to bring 3,000 Acts of Kindness to those experiencing homelessness in our community. Our digital newsletter shares real stories of impact, volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and ways you can help bring dignity and warmth to those in need. It’s love in your inbox—simple, powerful, and full of purpose.

More details...