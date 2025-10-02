Wizards & Witches Halloween Fair – Business Sponsorship & Silent Auction

Sponsor a table in our Wizard’s Alley, a game-filled zone where kids and families can play and interact. Your business name will be displayed at your sponsored game table, giving your business visibility throughout the event.
Sponsor our cozy Halloween-themed café area where families can gather and enjoy refreshments. Your business name will be displayed in the café space, giving recognition to your support of this community event.
Sponsor this magical potion-themed space designed by our youngest students (ages 5–9). Your business name will be displayed at the entrance, showing that you helped make this creative kids’ project possible.
Donate a gift basket, gift card, service, or item to be featured in our Silent Auction. Your business card will be included with the item, and we’ll give you recognition in our event materials. All donations are tax-deductible.
Items can be:
📬 Mailed to:
Vivian Smith
14041 Peek Dr
Athens, AL 35611
📦 Or contact me to arrange a pickup:
📞 1-256-874-1237
Bring your own table, decorations, and candy to set up along our outdoor Haunted Hollow Trail. Families will stop at your table to trick-or-treat—think trunk-or-treat with tables! A fun way to showcase your business while joining in the community fun.
*Please note: Haunted Hollow sponsors must bring their own table, decorations, and candy
