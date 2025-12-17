World Juggling Federation

WJF 23 | Dec 14-20, 2026 Seattle, WA

808 Howell St

Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Full Convention Package
$200
Available until Apr 1

Full Convention Package

All Competition Shows

All Workshops

All Practice Exhibitions


Must be active WJF members to attend.

LifeTime Attendance
$500

Anyone who pays full price for WJF 23 ($500) receives FREE admission to all future WJF events.

  • Max limit: 100 jugglers
  • Selection: First come, first serve

Must be active WJF members to attend.

Juggler Day Pass
$85

Full Admission for each day purchased, Includes any competition shows, workshops and practice exhibitions on the days purchased. Must be active WJF members to attend.

WJF Legacy
Free

Any jugglers who have paid to attend a full WJF convention may attend WJF 23 at no charge.

  • Limit: First 100 (first come, first served)
  • Requirement: Must be active WJF members to register
Spectators & Newbs
Free

Free entry at any time to spectate at WJF 23. Includes:

  • Viewing access to the practice space
  • Access to participate in all workshops
  • Vendor booth access
  • First-come general seating for all shows
Sponsor A Juggler
Pay what you can

Contribute to the fund for youth jugglers who require financial assistance to attend WJF 23. Assistance starts at a convention package but can also extend to travel expenses.

