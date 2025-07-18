eventClosed

WKHS Field Hockey's Silent Auction

Gator Park Basket item
Gator Park Basket
$15

Gator gear- hat, poster, water bottle and stickers!

Worthington Tavern
$45

Four $25 Gift Cards to Worthington Tavern!

Kitties Cafe
$20

7 inch cake voucher! Value: $50

Waste Bin Wizards Cleaning
$60

Cleaning of 2 bins! Value: 150

Field Hockey Basket item
Field Hockey Basket
$40

4 hoc socks, 1 mouthguard! Value 100

Sweathouz
$40

1 session of cold plunge, infrared sauna, and Vitamin C rinse + a guest! Value: 85

Dublin Dance Basket item
Dublin Dance Basket
$90

1 dance bag, 1 tutu, 1 shirt, $150 to any camp! Value: 200

Sports Parents Survival Kit item
Sports Parents Survival Kit
$90

Included mambe, 1 base layer, 2 pochos! Value: $200

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$30

Value: $65

Woodhouse Spa
$45

$100 Gift Card to use at the spa!

Columbus Blue Jacket Tickets
$400

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 bowl-side tickets to a Blue Jacket game of your choice! Value: $650

Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$30

Fun, trendy self care items! Value: $60

Cooking Basket item
Cooking Basket
$50

Collection of great cooking items! Value: $100

Aladdins Basket
$35

Includes wine, 2 za'atar spreads, $25 gift card! Value: 80

Worthington Candle Works
$45

4 free candle pours (make your own candle)! Value: $100

Springhill Suites Room
$65

Free room certificate! Value: $150

Vernacular
$5

$25 giftcard!

Sweet Tooth Cottage + Chipotle
$15

Two $25 gift card!

Cook Orthodontics item
Cook Orthodontics
$400

Fun baskets of goodies and $1000 gift card!

The Spot (Training Package)
$100

A 6 session Speed and Strength Training package for a Senior (14-18) or a Junior (1-13)

The Spot (Personal Training Package)
$110

3 30 minute personal training sessions for anyone over 13 years old.

IN SUPPORT OF KIPP MCGLONE: Crew merch basket
$40

Crew merch for crew fans!

Inlcudes: autographed mini soccer ball, scarf, phone bag, coffee cup, and 2 coozies.

Gourmet Charcuterie & Entertaining Basket item
Gourmet Charcuterie & Entertaining Basket
$125

Indulge in the ultimate spread for any gathering with this overflowing gourmet charcuterie basket featuring a handcrafted custom walnut and ash charcuterie board. Packed with premium cheeses, artisanal cured meats, crackers, olives, pickled vegetables, and other savory delights, it’s a ready-made centerpiece for your next party.


$250 value.

Zip Zone item
Zip Zone
$50

2 passes to the Zip Zone's adventure park for anybody ages 7 and up!


Value: $120

