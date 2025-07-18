WKHS Field Hockey's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gator gear- hat, poster, water bottle and stickers!
Four $25 Gift Cards to Worthington Tavern!
7 inch cake voucher! Value: $50
Cleaning of 2 bins! Value: 150
4 hoc socks, 1 mouthguard! Value 100
1 session of cold plunge, infrared sauna, and Vitamin C rinse + a guest! Value: 85
1 dance bag, 1 tutu, 1 shirt, $150 to any camp! Value: 200
Included mambe, 1 base layer, 2 pochos! Value: $200
Value: $65
$100 Gift Card to use at the spa!
4 bowl-side tickets to a Blue Jacket game of your choice! Value: $650
Fun, trendy self care items! Value: $60
Collection of great cooking items! Value: $100
Includes wine, 2 za'atar spreads, $25 gift card! Value: 80
4 free candle pours (make your own candle)! Value: $100
Free room certificate! Value: $150
$25 giftcard!
Two $25 gift card!
Fun baskets of goodies and $1000 gift card!
A 6 session Speed and Strength Training package for a Senior (14-18) or a Junior (1-13)
3 30 minute personal training sessions for anyone over 13 years old.
Crew merch for crew fans!
Inlcudes: autographed mini soccer ball, scarf, phone bag, coffee cup, and 2 coozies.
Indulge in the ultimate spread for any gathering with this overflowing gourmet charcuterie basket featuring a handcrafted custom walnut and ash charcuterie board. Packed with premium cheeses, artisanal cured meats, crackers, olives, pickled vegetables, and other savory delights, it’s a ready-made centerpiece for your next party.
$250 value.
2 passes to the Zip Zone's adventure park for anybody ages 7 and up!
Value: $120
