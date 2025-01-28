WKU Student Healthcare Association's Silent Auction

Custom-Fitted Suit
Elevate your wardrobe with a luxury custom-fitted suit, tailored to your exact measurements and personal style. Perfect for business, formal events, or making a lasting impression, this suit offers superior craftsmanship, premium fabric options, and a flawless fit.
🔹 Includes: Personalized fitting session, high-quality fabric selection, and expert tailoring.
🔹 Retail Value: $895
🔹 Starting Bid: $450
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind tailored suit while supporting a great cause!
Package of 8 Underarm Laser Hair Removal Sessions
$225
Starting bid
Say Goodbye to Unwanted Hair with Laser Precision!
🌟 Package of 8 Underarm Laser Hair Removal Sessions 🌟
$750 VALUE!!!!
Experience smooth, hair-free underarms with this premium laser hair removal package, designed for lasting results. Perfect for anyone looking to simplify their routine and feel confident every day!
💡 Why Choose Laser Hair Removal?
✔ Safe and effective for long-term results
✔ Quick sessions with minimal discomfort
✔ Perfect for all skin types
🎯 Bid now to treat yourself or gift it to someone special! All proceeds benefit the WKU Student Healthcare Association and help support the future leaders in healthcare.
Don’t miss out—start your journey to smoother skin today!
Atalla A Team Collegiate VIP Membership
$200
Starting bid
Are you between 18-23 and love skincare and self-care? Don’t miss your chance to bid on this exclusive VIP membership from Atalla Plastic Surgery | Skin + Laser – valued at hundreds of dollars in complimentary treatments and discounts!
💎 One-Time Complimentary Treatments:
✅ Diamond Glow Facial
✅ Dermaplane Treatment
✅ SkinMedica Minis Collection
✅ Lip Flip
🌟 Year-Round VIP Benefits:
💉 Botox for just $10 per unit / Dysport for $4 per unit
💉 $100 off each syringe of 1ml Dermal Filler
💉 $50 off each syringe of .55ml Volbella
🛍 20% off all skincare products
💉 FREE monthly B12 or MIC shot (up to 12 per year!)
✨ Treat yourself or gift it to someone special! Don't miss this amazing opportunity to elevate your skincare game while supporting a great cause.
One Round of Golf at Park Mammoth Golf Club
$100
Starting bid
Hit the Greens at Park Mammoth Golf Club! 🏌️♂️
🌟 One Free Round of Golf 🌟
$300 VALUE!!!!
Enjoy a day on the beautiful course at Park Mammoth Golf Club, one of the finest golfing destinations in the area. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to relax, have fun, and work on your swing.
💡 What’s Included:
✔ A round of golf for [insert # of players if applicable]
✔ Access to a stunning course with breathtaking views
✔ A chance to make unforgettable memories
🎯 Starting Bid: [Insert Starting Price]
Proceeds directly benefit the WKU Student Healthcare Association, helping support the future leaders of healthcare.
Don’t miss your shot at an incredible day of golf and a great cause! Bid now! ⛳
One Free Month Unlimited Hot Yoga
$50
Starting bid
Find Your Zen with Hot Yoga Bowling Green! 🧘♀️
🌟 One Free Month of Unlimited Hot Yoga 🌟
(Valued at $149)
Transform your body and mind with this amazing opportunity from Hot Yoga Bowling Green! Enjoy an entire month of unlimited access to energizing and restorative hot yoga sessions in a welcoming and supportive environment.
💡 What’s Included:
✔ Unlimited classes for one month
✔ Access to a variety of yoga styles and levels
✔ Boost your flexibility, strength, and mindfulness
🎯 Starting Bid: $50
Minimum Bid Increment: $10
By bidding, you're supporting the WKU Student Healthcare Association and empowering the future leaders of healthcare.
Don’t miss your chance to stretch, strengthen, and support a great cause. Place your bid today! 🧘
$100 Glam Nails and Spa Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Round of Golf (Four Players)
$125
Starting bid
⛳ Round of Golf at Indian Hills Country Club – Starting Bid: $125
Enjoy a premium round of golf at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green, KY, valued at $300! This private, 18-hole championship course offers stunning fairways, challenging greens, and a beautiful setting for an unforgettable golf experience.
🔹 Includes: Round of golf for [4 players], cart rental, and access to club amenities.
🔹 Retail Value: $380
🔹 Starting Bid: $125
Don’t miss your chance to tee off at one of Bowling Green’s premier golf courses while supporting a great cause!
Diamond Glow Facial
$90
Starting bid
💎 DiamondGlow Facial – Donated by Renew by Optimum Rejuvenation 💎
Starting Bid: $80.00
Experience the luxury of a DiamondGlow Facial, a next-level skin resurfacing treatment that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates for a radiant glow. This professional facial is designed to refresh, brighten, and rejuvenate your skin, leaving you with a smoother, healthier complexion.
✨ Includes: A full DiamondGlow Facial treatment at Renew by Optimum Rejuvenation in Bowling Green, KY.
✨ Retail Value: $185
✨ Starting Bid: $90
Bid now to pamper yourself—or gift this indulgent treatment to someone special—while supporting a great cause!
Serene Landscape Canvas Wall Print
$75
Starting bid
Serene Landscape Canvas Wall Print
Generously Donated by Ford's Furniture
Bring the beauty of the outdoors into your home with this stunning canvas wall print. Perfect for any living room, office, or cozy nook, this large, framed canvas is sure to be a focal point in any space. Don’t miss the chance to bid on this beautiful piece, donated by the generous team at Ford's Furniture, and bring a touch of tranquility into your home.
Heart Strings UK Themed Basket
$50
Starting bid
🏀💙 UK Wildcat Fan Basket Silent Auction 💙🏀
Calling all Big Blue Nation fans! 🎉 This University of Kentucky-themed basket is packed with Wildcat pride and is perfect for any UK supporter. Whether you’re tailgating, grilling, or just showing off your love for the Cats, this basket has it all!
🔹 Value: $200
🔹 Starting Bid: $50
🔹 Sponsored by Med Center Health
🔹 Generously provided by Heart Strings
🎁 What's Included?
✅ UK-Themed Picture Frame 🖼️
✅ Stack of Blue Plastic Cups 🏆
✅ UK Decorative Bowl & Plate 🍽️
✅ Blue and White UK Napkins 🏀
✅ UK Oven Mitt & Pot Holder 🧤
✅ KY Vanilla Scented Candle 🕯️
✅ Brim’s Gourmet White Cheddar Popcorn 🍿
✅ Box of Chocolate Moon Pies 🍫
💙 Don’t miss out on this ultimate Wildcat fan bundle! Place your bid and take home this amazing basket while supporting a great cause.
WKU Themed Basket
$75
Starting bid
🚨 SILENT AUCTION ALERT! 🚨
Calling all Hilltoppers fans! 🎉 Here’s your chance to win an incredible WKU-themed basket, generously donated by Graves Gilbert Clinic! ❤️🤍 Valued at $250, this basket is packed with must-have WKU gear!
🏀 What’s Inside?
✔️ WKU/Nike ¼ Zip Golf Pullover (Black with White Trim)
✔️ WKU Big Red Football T-Shirt
✔️ WKU Judyann Clear Fringe Crossbody
✔️ WKU White Tumbler
✔️ WKU Branded Teardrop Keychain
✔️ Red WKU Logo Towel Hat
✔️ WKU/TaylorMade Golf Balls (3pk)
✔️ WKU Stuffed Big Red Mascot
✔️ WKU Rally Towel
A huge thank you to Graves Gilbert Clinic for making this amazing basket possible! Don’t miss your chance to show off your WKU pride while supporting a great cause. Place your bid today – Go Tops! 🔴⚪
