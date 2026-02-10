WLA Summer Camps 2026

July 27-30, 8:30 am - 11:30 am

Students entering 6th - 8th grade who have been in band before. No charge for the camp; there will be an optional activity fee.

Returner Camp is for students in grades 6-8 who have taken lessons on a band instrument. We will play music and grow together as a team. Camp concludes on Thursday morning with a performance for our families. Students need to bring their instruments, band binders, and a water bottle. Register at wlabands.org



