WLA Summer Camps 2026

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About this event
June - July. A more detailed schedule to follow.
7:15-8:45 - Grades 9-12
9:00-10:15 - Grades 7-8
This summer activity for boys and girls will teach grade schoolers and high schoolers the basics of sprinting and weightlifting. Bring water and running shoes. Meet outside on the WLA track.
June 8-11
Students Entering Grades 5-8
9:00-11:00 am
Basketball camp emphasizes fundamental basketball skills - shooting, passing, ball-handling, and basic defensive concepts. The camp is staffed by WLA coaches and players. Come dressed to play, but please don’t wear your court shoes outside the gym. Registration: April 1, 2026 - May 15, 2026
June 8-11
Students Entering Grades 5-8
3:00-5:00 pm
Basketball camp emphasizes fundamental basketball skills - shooting, passing, ball-handling, and basic defensive concepts. The camp is staffed by WLA coaches and players. Come dressed to play, but please don’t wear your court shoes outside the gym. Registration: April 1, 2026 - May 15, 2026
Volleyball, $45
June 15-18
8:00-9:45 am - Grades 5-6
Volleyball camp, run by WLA coaches and players, emphasizes basic volleyball skills. Players will learn the fundamentals of the game and then use them in practice and in game situations. It provides the opportunity to learn skills even if the game isn’t offered in grade school. Come dressed to play - shorts, t-shirt, tennis shoes. Knee pads are recommended. Registration: April 1, 2026 - May 15, 2026
Volleyball, $45
10:00 am-12:00 pm - Grades 7-9
Volleyball camp, run by WLA coaches and players, emphasizes basic volleyball skills. Players will learn the fundamentals of the game and then use them in practice and in game situations. It provides the opportunity to learn skills even if the game isn’t offered in grade school. Come dressed to play - shorts, t-shirt, tennis shoes. Knee pads are recommended. Registration: April 1, 2026 - May 15, 2026
June 12, 10 am-4 pm
Students Entering Grades 1-9
Athletes should bring a water bottle, come in shorts and a t-shirt, with hair pulled back, no jewelry, nails cut short, and shoes appropriate for stunting and tumbling. Camp will be co-led by our WLA coaching staff and Central Wisconsin Cheer Camp instructors. Please pack a cold lunch! Registration: April 1, 2026 - May 15, 2026
June 23-25, 9:00-11:00 am
Students Entering Grades 5-8
Football camp offers an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football. Come dressed to perform: shorts, a t-shirt, football cleats, and water bottles. Registration: April 1, 2026- May 15, 2026
August 3-6, 9 - 11 am
Students entering grades 3-9
Students will work through aspects of dramatic play, story enactment, imagination journeys, theater games, and movement, with some fun improv thrown in. Students will have opportunities to develop their acting and speaking skills through daily activities.
June 7-10, Overnight Camp
Boys and Girls Students entering grades 3-9
Wrestling Camp is held at Camp Bird in Crivitz, Wisconsin. WLA youth and high school coaches and parents staff the camp. This is a 3-night camp where children will be in bunk houses with their friends and will be provided 3 meals a day. Activities include wrestling, swimming, boating, fishing, archery, nature center, and various outdoor games. The full or partial cost of the camp can be offset by selling pizzas. Non-wrestlers are welcome to come. No wrestling experience necessary. Contact Josh Guell @ (920)960-0324 or [email protected] for more information, including registration.
July 27-30, 8:30 am - 11:30 am
Students entering 6th - 8th grade who have been in band before. No charge for the camp; there will be an optional activity fee.
Returner Camp is for students in grades 6-8 who have taken lessons on a band instrument. We will play music and grow together as a team. Camp concludes on Thursday morning with a performance for our families. Students need to bring their instruments, band binders, and a water bottle. Register at wlabands.org
Aug. 3-6, 8:30 am - 11:30 am No Charge
Students entering 5th-8th grade who have never played a band instrument
Beginner Band Camp is for students entering 5th, 6th, 7th, or 8th grade who want to learn how to play a band instrument. No experience is necessary. Students will learn the basics of sound production, note reading, and making music in a group. Instruments are supplied free for the week courtesy of Heid Music. Register at wlabands.org.
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