WLFC's "Raise The Roof" Gift Basket Auction 2025

104 Fairway Dr, Phillips, WI 54555, USA
One hour massage donated by mindful massage. body pampering and assessories.
Value: $130
Assorted cheeses from Nasonville Dairy and a $50 gift certificate to Weber's Farm Store in Marshfield.
Value: $100 Donated.by J&T Redetzke
The handy man you’ve been looking for is ready to help! 6 hours to cut wood, yard work, home repairs, etc Skilled carpenter!
Value:priceless! Donated by Dustin DeBoer
Hammer not included
Hot chocolate, $5 five dollar gift to cabin creations, activity book, misc, toys!
Donated by: the Kreiners
Value: $50
$10 gift cert to cabin creations, , pumpkin decor, and hand towel,etc
Donated by: The Kreiners
Value: $50
Fire Ring and grilling utensils
Donated by: Janak & Sons
Value: $200
Skid-steer and gravel services within 60 miles of Phillips, 1-17 yard load of crushed red granite driveway material; two hours of skid-steer work; logo items.
Donated by: Colby Excavating
Value: $850
A Huk hat, fishing bate, line, 30% off any purchase!
Donated by: Elk River Custom Rods
Value: $50+
Auto bucket with Armor All products and car cleaning supplies
Donated by O’Reilly auto parts store and The Weden's
Value: $60
Faith in the woods book by Jim Gerber, drink, cup, snacks, kitchen towels, $10 gift card to Kwik Trip and Culver’s gift coupons.
Donated by: Reids and Schoenborn
Brother‘s keeper by Suzie Bocock.
Snacks/drink cup by Reid and Schoenboern. $10 gift card from Kwik Trip and coupons by Culver’s
Value: $50
Services Include: A Will; Power of Attorney Healthcare and Power of Attorney Finances. Two of each for a married couple.
Donated by Christina Writz
value: $800
Blanket, kitchen towel, mug, and hot chocolate assorted and pumpkin decor along with a beautiful basket. $10 from Phillips Cafe and Culvers Coupons.
Donated b by John and Brenda Kreiner
Value:$70
Packer blanket, mini grease gun, BW paper systems, thermos paint and rust remover, car air freshner, and more Donated by: Advanced Auto
$25 gift card from Phillips Lumber, and Hardware.
Culvers Coupns
Value: $90
All you need for a picnic and a game of Pickleball!
Donated by: Prevail Bank
Value: $75
Fishing lures; Ross"s Sport Shop logo baseball cap.
Donated by: Ross"s Sport Shop
Value: $100
Homemade assorted jams and salsa.
Donated by: Rick and Pat Schoenborn
Value: $80
Basket made by: Yolanda Ruttledge
$10 Gift Cert. by Kayla's Kitchen
$10 Gift Card by Kwik Trip
Culver's Coupons
Value: $100
Snacks, drinks, glass tumbler, etc.
$10 Gift Cert. from Cindy's Country Charm
Donated by: Schoenborn
Value: $40
Size: 36" Handmade and donated by: Jan Reinke
Value: $75
Size: 24" Handmake by Jan Reinke
Value: $60
Kitchen Towels, Scarecrow, candle, cookie cutters, plate, napkins, basket
Donated by: Weden's
Value: $60
$28 Gift Cert. to the salon; chocolates, lotion,tea, and cup.
Donated by: Great Lengths
Value: $60
Size: 84x60 Handmade by Pat Schoenborn; glass tumbler included.
Value: $75
2 admission tickets to the Park Falls Theater; popcorn, chocolate; Sherpa Fleece blanket.
Donated by: The Weden's
Value: $40
Photo's taken by Gene Liske
Donated by : Local Patron
Culver's Coupons
Value: $20
American flag made and donated by Vojtech Bros.
Also includs: $40 gift cert. for venison processing and Culver's Coupons
Value: $170
Chunky Throw and painting made and donated by: U-Create/Jen Ringersma
Size: 50x45
Value: $100
Size: 33x37x16.5
Made and donated by: Brian Vojtech
Outdoor String Lights donated by Redetzke
Value:$80
Mini sports balls; sippy cup; socks; fruit plastic basket
Donated by: Kim and Amber
Value: $25
I love Grandma blanket; pretzles; chiip/dip bowl
Donated by: Ma Keller
Culver's Coupons
Value: $60
Trivets; wooden spoons; Macy's prayer book by Suzie Bacock; utensil holder; towel
Value: $60
Dog treats, bowl, latch hook rug, basket, cat beanie and more!
Donated by: Sharon Schwiekert, Sandy Johnson
Value: $100
Fleece blanket, wire basket, home sign, kitchen towels, mini bread loaf, vanilla.
Donated by: Kim Weden
Value: $80
Many products including creams, brush, mascara, nailcare, lip gloss, a book, hair clip, mirror and more!
Donated by: Sandy Johnson
Value: $150
Fleece blanket, Home Garden's Devotional book, $10 Gift Cert. to Cindy's Country Charm.
Donated by: Ma Keller
Value: $50
Hand made by: Billie-Sue Hale
Syrup, kleenex box, glass decor
Cuulver's Coupons
Value: $75
Hand made by Billie-Sue Hale
Soup bowls
$10 gift card by Kwik Trip
$10 to Phillips Cafe
Value: $70
3 Musky Lures; Culver's Coupons
Value $60
(2) 40% off Certificates at St. Croix!
Cedar Lodge logo items, Milwaukee Flashlight
Donated by St. Croix and friends
Value: $100
Relax at home with your massage pillow, snacks, movies, 31 bag, candle
Donated by: Friends of Word of Life Church
Value:$90
Gleece blanket, chip/dip bowl, kitchen towel, chips
Culver's coupons
Donated by: Ma Keller
Value:$40
Made and donated by Jan Reinke
Made for Barbie dolls and a small doll
Value:$150
vintage inspired, resin succulent, planter with drainage hole – unique irregular texture, design, ideal for indoor outdoor decor with nine different live plants, including varieties of see them, it’s Trevor and Kris, little Missy Seaflower. Minimal watering required, but needs bright sun.
Made and donated by Deb Perkins
Value: $60
Vintage inspired, resin succulent, planter with drainage hole – unique, irregular texture, design, ideal for indoor outdoor decor with eight live succulent plants, including string of tears, Cotyledon Pendens trailing, and should bloom. Crassula ovata “Gooum” Jade, Gasteraloe, varietiesof sedum and Crassula.
Made and donated by Debra Perkins
Value: $60
vintage inspired, resin succulent, planter with drainage hole – unique, irregular texture, design, ideal for indoor outdoor decor with nine different types of succulent plants, including string of tears, a variety of sedum and echeveria groups little missy sedum will flower.
made and donated by Debra Perkins
Value: $60
Laser cut metal hanging rack. Size: 3’x1’
Donated by: BW Papersystems
Flambeau Forest Inn gift certificate. $25
Value:
Laser cut metal hanging rack. Size: 3’x9.5”
Donated by: BW Papersystems
Flambeau Forest Inn $25 gift certificate.
Value:
Handmade and donated by Joanne Klaar
Size: 94”x108” Queen/King
Made with 100% cotton fabrics. Batting is warm and natural cotton batting..
Value: $1000
Handmade and donated by Joanne Klaar
Size: 80”x80” full/Queen
Made with 100% cotton fabrics. Batting is warm and natural cotton batting..
Value:$500
Assorted pickles and relishes, trivet bowl and plate
Donated and made by Clint Hale
Value:100
