WLFC's "Raise The Roof" Gift Basket Auction 2025

104 Fairway Dr, Phillips, WI 54555, USA

#1 Pamper Yourself! item
#1 Pamper Yourself!
$65

One hour massage donated by mindful massage. body pampering and assessories.

Value: $130

#2. Say Cheese! item
#2. Say Cheese!
$50

Assorted cheeses from Nasonville Dairy and a $50 gift certificate to Weber's Farm Store in Marshfield.

Value: $100 Donated.by J&T Redetzke

#3 Handy Man Services item
#3 Handy Man Services
$100

The handy man you’ve been looking for is ready to help! 6 hours to cut wood, yard work, home repairs, etc Skilled carpenter!

Value:priceless! Donated by Dustin DeBoer

Hammer not included

#4 Kids summer fun item
#4 Kids summer fun
$20

Hot chocolate, $5 five dollar gift to cabin creations, activity book, misc, toys!

Donated by: the Kreiners

Value: $50

#5 Fall is in the air! item
#5 Fall is in the air!
$25

$10 gift cert to cabin creations, , pumpkin decor, and hand towel,etc

Donated by: The Kreiners

Value: $50

#6 Fire Ring item
#6 Fire Ring
$50

Fire Ring and grilling utensils

Donated by: Janak & Sons

Value: $200

#7 Colby Excavating Services item
#7 Colby Excavating Services
$300

Skid-steer and gravel services within 60 miles of Phillips, 1-17 yard load of crushed red granite driveway material; two hours of skid-steer work; logo items.

Donated by: Colby Excavating

Value: $850

#8 Everything Fishing including the Hat! item
#8 Everything Fishing including the Hat!
$25

A Huk hat, fishing bate, line, 30% off any purchase!

Donated by: Elk River Custom Rods

Value: $50+

#9 Complete Auto Care item
#9 Complete Auto Care
$30

Auto bucket with Armor All products and car cleaning supplies

Donated by O’Reilly auto parts store and The Weden's

Value: $60

#10 "Faith in the Woods" item
#10 "Faith in the Woods"
$20

Faith in the woods book by Jim Gerber, drink, cup, snacks, kitchen towels, $10 gift card to Kwik Trip and Culver’s gift coupons.

Donated by: Reids and Schoenborn

#11 Local Author! item
#11 Local Author!
$25

Brother‘s keeper by Suzie Bocock.

Snacks/drink cup by Reid and Schoenboern. $10 gift card from Kwik Trip and coupons by Culver’s

Value: $50

#12 Estate planning package item
#12 Estate planning package
$100

Services Include: A Will; Power of Attorney Healthcare and Power of Attorney Finances. Two of each for a married couple.

Donated by Christina Writz

value: $800

#13 Cozy Nights! item
#13 Cozy Nights!
$35

Blanket, kitchen towel, mug, and hot chocolate assorted and pumpkin decor along with a beautiful basket. $10 from Phillips Cafe and Culvers Coupons.

Donated b by John and Brenda Kreiner

Value:$70

#14 A Man’s World! item
#14 A Man’s World!
$45

Packer blanket, mini grease gun, BW paper systems, thermos paint and rust remover, car air freshner, and more Donated by: Advanced Auto

$25 gift card from Phillips Lumber, and Hardware.

Culvers Coupns

Value: $90


#15 Picnic and Pickleball! item
#15 Picnic and Pickleball!
$40

All you need for a picnic and a game of Pickleball!

Donated by: Prevail Bank

Value: $75

#16 Lake Time! item
#16 Lake Time!
$50

Fishing lures; Ross"s Sport Shop logo baseball cap.

Donated by: Ross"s Sport Shop

Value: $100

#17 Schoenborn's Homestead item
#17 Schoenborn's Homestead
$40

Homemade assorted jams and salsa.

Donated by: Rick and Pat Schoenborn

Value: $80

#18 Hand-Woven Basket and More! item
#18 Hand-Woven Basket and More!
$50

Basket made by: Yolanda Ruttledge

$10 Gift Cert. by Kayla's Kitchen

$10 Gift Card by Kwik Trip

Culver's Coupons

Value: $100

#19 Sugar Free Delights! item
#19 Sugar Free Delights!
$10

Snacks, drinks, glass tumbler, etc.

$10 Gift Cert. from Cindy's Country Charm

Donated by: Schoenborn

Value: $40

#20 Large Raggedy Ann & Andy item
#20 Large Raggedy Ann & Andy
$20

Size: 36" Handmade and donated by: Jan Reinke

Value: $75

#21 Small Raggedy Ann & Andy item
#21 Small Raggedy Ann & Andy
$20

Size: 24" Handmake by Jan Reinke

Value: $60

#22 All About Fall item
#22 All About Fall
$30

Kitchen Towels, Scarecrow, candle, cookie cutters, plate, napkins, basket

Donated by: Weden's

Value: $60

#23 Great Lengths Salon item
#23 Great Lengths Salon
$30

$28 Gift Cert. to the salon; chocolates, lotion,tea, and cup.

Donated by: Great Lengths

Value: $60

#24 Sage Green & Khaki Chunky Blanket item
#24 Sage Green & Khaki Chunky Blanket
$40

Size: 84x60 Handmade by Pat Schoenborn; glass tumbler included.

Value: $75

#25 Movie Night! item
#25 Movie Night!
$20

2 admission tickets to the Park Falls Theater; popcorn, chocolate; Sherpa Fleece blanket.

Donated by: The Weden's

Value: $40

#26 Vintage Local Pictures item
#26 Vintage Local Pictures
$10

Photo's taken by Gene Liske

Donated by : Local Patron

Culver's Coupons

Value: $20

#27 God's Country! item
#27 God's Country!
$85

American flag made and donated by Vojtech Bros.

Also includs: $40 gift cert. for venison processing and Culver's Coupons

Value: $170

#28 Made with Grace item
#28 Made with Grace
$50

Chunky Throw and painting made and donated by: U-Create/Jen Ringersma

Size: 50x45

Value: $100

#29 Grill Table item
#29 Grill Table
$40

Size: 33x37x16.5

Made and donated by: Brian Vojtech

Outdoor String Lights donated by Redetzke

Value:$80

#30 Kid's Basket item
#30 Kid's Basket
$10

Mini sports balls; sippy cup; socks; fruit plastic basket

Donated by: Kim and Amber

Value: $25

#31 Grandma's Favorites item
#31 Grandma's Favorites
$20

I love Grandma blanket; pretzles; chiip/dip bowl

Donated by: Ma Keller

Culver's Coupons

Value: $60

#32 Kitchen Fun! item
#32 Kitchen Fun!
$30

Trivets; wooden spoons; Macy's prayer book by Suzie Bacock; utensil holder; towel

Value: $60

#33 Pet Lover's Pakcage item
#33 Pet Lover's Pakcage
$25

Dog treats, bowl, latch hook rug, basket, cat beanie and more!

Donated by: Sharon Schwiekert, Sandy Johnson

Value: $100

#34 Home Spun for Fall! item
#34 Home Spun for Fall!
$40

Fleece blanket, wire basket, home sign, kitchen towels, mini bread loaf, vanilla.

Donated by: Kim Weden

Value: $80

#35 Pamper time w/Mary Kay item
#35 Pamper time w/Mary Kay
$75

Many products including creams, brush, mascara, nailcare, lip gloss, a book, hair clip, mirror and more!

Donated by: Sandy Johnson

Value: $150

#36 Read & Relax! item
#36 Read & Relax!
$25

Fleece blanket, Home Garden's Devotional book, $10 Gift Cert. to Cindy's Country Charm.

Donated by: Ma Keller

Value: $50

#37 Curl Up! item
#37 Curl Up!
$35

Hand made by: Billie-Sue Hale

Syrup, kleenex box, glass decor

Cuulver's Coupons

Value: $75

#38 Snuggle Up! item
#38 Snuggle Up!
$35

Hand made by Billie-Sue Hale

Soup bowls

$10 gift card by Kwik Trip

$10 to Phillips Cafe

Value: $70

#39 Musky Catch! item
#39 Musky Catch!
$30

3 Musky Lures; Culver's Coupons

Value $60

#40 The Great Outdoors item
#40 The Great Outdoors
$25

(2) 40% off Certificates at St. Croix!

Cedar Lodge logo items, Milwaukee Flashlight

Donated by St. Croix and friends

Value: $100

#41 "Stay-Cation" item
#41 "Stay-Cation"
$45

Relax at home with your massage pillow, snacks, movies, 31 bag, candle

Donated by: Friends of Word of Life Church

Value:$90

#42 Going to Grandma's item
#42 Going to Grandma's
$20

Gleece blanket, chip/dip bowl, kitchen towel, chips

Culver's coupons

Donated by: Ma Keller

Value:$40

# 43 Handmade Doll Outfits item
# 43 Handmade Doll Outfits
$25

Made and donated by Jan Reinke

Made for Barbie dolls and a small doll

Value:$150

#44 Succulent Garden! item
#44 Succulent Garden!
$25

vintage inspired, resin succulent, planter with drainage hole – unique irregular texture, design, ideal for indoor outdoor decor with nine different live plants, including varieties of see them, it’s Trevor and Kris, little Missy Seaflower. Minimal watering required, but needs bright sun.

Made and donated by Deb Perkins

Value: $60

#45 Succulent Garden! item
#45 Succulent Garden!
$25

Vintage inspired, resin succulent, planter with drainage hole – unique, irregular texture, design, ideal for indoor outdoor decor with eight live succulent plants, including string of tears, Cotyledon Pendens trailing, and should bloom. Crassula ovata “Gooum” Jade, Gasteraloe, varietiesof sedum and Crassula.

Made and donated by Debra Perkins

Value: $60

#46 Succulent Garden item
#46 Succulent Garden
$25

vintage inspired, resin succulent, planter with drainage hole – unique, irregular texture, design, ideal for indoor outdoor decor with nine different types of succulent plants, including string of tears, a variety of sedum and echeveria groups little missy sedum will flower.

made and donated by Debra Perkins

Value: $60

#47Green Bay Packer hanging rack item
#47Green Bay Packer hanging rack
$25

Laser cut metal hanging rack. Size: 3’x1’

Donated by: BW Papersystems

Flambeau Forest Inn gift certificate. $25

Value:

#48 Pheasant hanging rack item
#48 Pheasant hanging rack
$25

Laser cut metal hanging rack. Size: 3’x9.5”

Donated by: BW Papersystems

Flambeau Forest Inn $25 gift certificate.

Value:

#50.Exploring the Northwoods Quilt item
#50.Exploring the Northwoods Quilt
$200

Handmade and donated by Joanne Klaar

Size: 94”x108” Queen/King

Made with 100% cotton fabrics. Batting is warm and natural cotton batting..

Value: $1000

#51 Bright Beacon of Light Quilt item
#51 Bright Beacon of Light Quilt
$100

Handmade and donated by Joanne Klaar

Size: 80”x80” full/Queen

Made with 100% cotton fabrics. Batting is warm and natural cotton batting..

Value:$500

#52 Home-made Goodness! item
#52 Home-made Goodness!
$50

Assorted pickles and relishes, trivet bowl and plate

Donated and made by Clint Hale

Value:100

