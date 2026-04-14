WLH Golf Cart Raffle- Limited Tickets Sold

Golf Cart Raffle 🎟️⛳

Don’t miss your chance to win a brand new golf cart valued at up to $9,995! Only 350 tickets will be sold, giving you great odds to take home this amazing prize.

🎟️ Tickets: $100 each

🏁 Drawing: Winner will be selected within one week of all 350 tickets selling—or by September 1st, whichever comes first.

Grab your ticket and cruise into a win while supporting a great cause!