WLHS Classes of 2027 & 2029 Music Bingo Night

Entry to the event

Music Bingo participation for all rounds

📅 May 29th, 2026

📍Windsor Locks VFW 36 Fairview St, Windsor Locks, CT 06096

🕒 Doors Open: 6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

🎵 Music Bingo: 7:00 P.M - 9 P.M.





FAQ:

Do I need to know the songs to play?

Not at all! The game is easy to follow and designed for everyone to enjoy.

Is this family friendly?

Yes! This fundraiser is appropriate for all ages unless otherwise noted.

Can we sit with friends?

Absolutely — larger groups are encouraged to arrive early.