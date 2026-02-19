Hosted by

Whole Life Learning Center - South Austin

About this event

WLLC Spring Silent Auction!

Pick-up location

10801 Old San Antonio Rd, Austin, TX 78748, USA

Cidercade item
Cidercade
$100

Starting bid

$200 gift card
https://cidercade.com/austin/

Round Rock Express Tickets item
Round Rock Express Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Redeem the certificate at Dell Diamond Ticket Window and receive four (4) reserved seat tickets. Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games - $72 value

Lone Star Riverboat Tour item
Lone Star Riverboat Tour
$20

Starting bid

4 riverboat passes - $56 value

Mt Playmore Family Passes item
Mt Playmore Family Passes
$30

Starting bid

2 Family Passes (2 Adults, 2 children and a $10 game card per pass) - $98 value

Rowing Dock Rentals item
Rowing Dock Rentals
$20

Starting bid

2x One Hour passes. These can be used any day of the week and can be applied towards any regular rental item including single/double kayaks, canoes, and stand up paddleboards - $60 value

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center item
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
$50

Starting bid

Household level membership valid for a one year term - $120 value

Blanton Museum of Art Tickets item
Blanton Museum of Art Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Four admission tickets - $60 value
There is an expiration date for the donation: one year after the event, 4/25/27

Natural Bridge Caverns Tickets item
Natural Bridge Caverns Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 adult Discovery Tour tickets - $68 value

Messina Hof Winery Tasting item
Messina Hof Winery Tasting
$75

Starting bid

Standard wine tasting for up to 6 people - $175 value

www.messinahof.com

William Chris Wine Company Winetasting item
William Chris Wine Company Winetasting
$50

Starting bid

Winemaker's Tasting Experience for 4 Guests at William Chris Vineyards - $120 value

https://williamchriswines.com/

Austin Bouldering Project item
Austin Bouldering Project
$30

Starting bid

(4) single-day passes to any Austin Bouldering Project location - $100

Lake Travis Zip Line Adventures item
Lake Travis Zip Line Adventures
$130

Starting bid

(2) Zipline Gift Card passes that can be redeemed for the 5 line tour - $276 value

Inner Space Caverns item
Inner Space Caverns
$30

Starting bid

(4) Day passes - $130 value

Park Hill Portraits item
Park Hill Portraits
$1,500

Starting bid

One commissioned 20” x 16” portrait. The winning bidder will also enjoy a complimentary one-night stay in historic downtown Fort Worth at The Harper - making their portrait session a relaxing and unforgettable occasion. Valued at $3,000

Hai Hospitality (Uchi/Uchiko/Loro) item
Hai Hospitality (Uchi/Uchiko/Loro)
$60

Starting bid

$150 Gift Card

Cabo Bob's item
Cabo Bob's
$90

Starting bid

Basket including a gift certificate for catering up to $150, 66 Red hot sauce, t-shirts, coupons, and other Cabo Bob's items - $200 value

Chaparrel Ice item
Chaparrel Ice
$25

Starting bid

Family 4-pack (admission + skate rental) - $80 value

Paramount Theatre item
Paramount Theatre
$15

Starting bid

(4) Film Passes to the Classic Film Series - $48 value

Book People Basket item
Book People Basket
$25

Starting bid

A bundle of books, a 20% off coupon, and some bookmarks - $80 value

Gatti-Town Pizza & Games (1) item
Gatti-Town Pizza & Games (1)
$20

Starting bid

Family Four-Pack (4 buffets, 4 drinks, and 4 five-dollar game cards) - $60 value

Gatti-Town Pizza & Games (2) item
Gatti-Town Pizza & Games (2)
$20

Starting bid

Family Four-Pack (4 buffets, 4 drinks, and 4 five-dollar game cards) - $60 value

Jump Gymnastics item
Jump Gymnastics
$25

Starting bid

Jump! Basket - $72 value

SeaWorld item
SeaWorld
$200

Starting bid

(4) General admission tickets - $412 value

Antonelli's Cheese item
Antonelli's Cheese
$45

Starting bid

2 Tickets to one of our Antonelli's Signature Cheese Tastings - $108 value

Birds Barbershop item
Birds Barbershop
$20

Starting bid

Free Haircut - $70 value

ThunderCloud Subs item
ThunderCloud Subs
$20

Starting bid

$60 gift card

Cuba 512 item
Cuba 512
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card

Screen Time Clinic item
Screen Time Clinic
$200

Starting bid

Each certificate contains 2 Options!
Digital Wellness Seminar or Digital Detox Jumptart

  • 60 minute private coaching session: with Screen Time Clinic founder Nicole Rawson to improve youth mental health, ADHD and Autism symptoms in less than 2 weeks bringing much needed neurological relief from hyper-cartoons, social media overuse, gaming, and scrolling. Apply this certificate for a expert guided session for your family. Unlock youth potential and strengthen family bonds, learn strategies for improving grades, focus stamina, mental health and behavior. ($250 value)
  • OR buyers may redeem (or gift to a group) for a 30-90 minute GROUP informational seminar or webinar on a variety of digital wellness topics concerning childhood development, teens, and adults-- this offer is perfect for school PTA leaders, MOPS, church leaders, sports teams, and other community group leaders.
    Invite up to 200 participants with a 20 minute Q&A session for maximum impact and engagement. Minimum 10 attendees required or participants will be directed to free access of our self-paced course. ($1100 value)

    www.ScreenTimeClinic.com
Camp Gladiator IGNITE Summer Camp (1) item
Camp Gladiator IGNITE Summer Camp (1)
$200

Starting bid

1 free week of IGNITE summer camp (ages 6-12) - $399 value

CGVICTORY.ORG

Camp Gladiator IGNITE Summer Camp (2) item
Camp Gladiator IGNITE Summer Camp (2)
$200

Starting bid

1 free week of IGNITE summer camp (ages 6-12) - $399 value

CGVICTORY.ORG

Rebekah Vinyard Jewelry item
Rebekah Vinyard Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

$75 value

Mathnasium of Southpark Meadows item
Mathnasium of Southpark Meadows
$200

Starting bid

Individualized math tutoring for one month, for one student. Value: $409.

Aba item
Aba
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card

Pappas Restaurants item
Pappas Restaurants
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card at any of the Pappas restaurants

Foodie Gift Card Bundle item
Foodie Gift Card Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Have a couple of date nights or outings with this bundle of gift cards!

Chipotle - Two Entree Cards, One Chips & Queso Card - $25 value
Amy's Ice Cream - 4 gift certificates, each good for a small ice cream with one topping - $30 value
Guero's Taco Bar - $30 gift card
Scholz Garden - $25 gift card

Pure Yoga Texas item
Pure Yoga Texas
$20

Starting bid

1 gift certificate for $59 - 3 week unlimited new student intro offer that includes a complimentary 30 min online coaching session with our owners Mardy or Jeff Chen

Pure Yoga Texas item
Pure Yoga Texas
$50

Starting bid

1 gift certificate for $125 - 5 class card (1 year expiration)

Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$25

Starting bid

Daphne Bracelet - Gold and enamel stretchy bracelet. Website description: "Your next bracelet stack essential has arrived! Meet the Daphne Enamel Gold Stretch Bracelet. This versatile stretch bracelet features a dainty take on our Daphne shape, with links alternating between high-shine metal and hand-painted enamel. Get ready to catch a lot of compliments with this one—it’s the perfect mix of fashion and fun." - $75 value

KidStrong item
KidStrong
$75

Starting bid

One month of classes valued at $159

Blazer Tag item
Blazer Tag
$160

Starting bid

Birthday party package for 10, including:
-2 games of laser tag for up to 10 players

-25 arcade tokens for the guest of honor

-15 arcade tokens for each player

-Fountain drinks with free refills

-3x One topping 16" pizzas

-Cupcakes for all players
-Party room with a host
-Birthday guest gets a t-shirt and party favor cup
(Recommended 7+ years old for laser tag)
$399 value

Dave & Busters item
Dave & Busters
$75

Starting bid

$180 gift card

Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (1) item
Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (1)
$500

Starting bid

EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or  Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value

Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (2) item
Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (2)
$500

Starting bid

EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or  Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value

Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (3) item
Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (3)
$500

Starting bid

EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or  Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value

Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (4) item
Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (4)
$500

Starting bid

EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or  Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value

Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (5) item
Sunset World Resorts - Cancun, Mexico Vacation (5)
$500

Starting bid

EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or  Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value

Zach Theater Tickets (1) item
Zach Theater Tickets (1)
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value

Including but not limited to:

Dear Evan Hansen

Annie
Sally & Tom

Come From Away
Charlotte's Web 

(excludes Christmas Carol)


Zach Theater Tickets (2) item
Zach Theater Tickets (2)
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value

Including but not limited to:

Dear Evan Hansen

Annie
Sally & Tom

Come From Away
Charlotte's Web 

(excludes Christmas Carol)


Zach Theater Tickets (3) item
Zach Theater Tickets (3)
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value

Including but not limited to:

Dear Evan Hansen

Annie
Sally & Tom

Come From Away
Charlotte's Web 

(excludes Christmas Carol)


Zach Theater Tickets (4) item
Zach Theater Tickets (4)
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value

Including but not limited to:

Dear Evan Hansen

Annie
Sally & Tom

Come From Away
Charlotte's Web 

(excludes Christmas Carol)


Zach Theater Tickets (5) item
Zach Theater Tickets (5)
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value

Including but not limited to:

Dear Evan Hansen

Annie
Sally & Tom

Come From Away
Charlotte's Web 

(excludes Christmas Carol)


Half Price Books item
Half Price Books
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card

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