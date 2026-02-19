WLLC Spring Silent Auction!

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Starting bid
Redeem the certificate at Dell Diamond Ticket Window and receive four (4) reserved seat tickets. Valid for Sunday-Thursday regular season Round Rock Express games - $72 value
Starting bid
4 riverboat passes - $56 value
Starting bid
2 Family Passes (2 Adults, 2 children and a $10 game card per pass) - $98 value
Starting bid
2x One Hour passes. These can be used any day of the week and can be applied towards any regular rental item including single/double kayaks, canoes, and stand up paddleboards - $60 value
Starting bid
Household level membership valid for a one year term - $120 value
Starting bid
Four admission tickets - $60 value
There is an expiration date for the donation: one year after the event, 4/25/27
Starting bid
2 adult Discovery Tour tickets - $68 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Winemaker's Tasting Experience for 4 Guests at William Chris Vineyards - $120 value
https://williamchriswines.com/
Starting bid
(4) single-day passes to any Austin Bouldering Project location - $100
Starting bid
(2) Zipline Gift Card passes that can be redeemed for the 5 line tour - $276 value
Starting bid
(4) Day passes - $130 value
Starting bid
One commissioned 20” x 16” portrait. The winning bidder will also enjoy a complimentary one-night stay in historic downtown Fort Worth at The Harper - making their portrait session a relaxing and unforgettable occasion. Valued at $3,000
Starting bid
$150 Gift Card
Starting bid
Basket including a gift certificate for catering up to $150, 66 Red hot sauce, t-shirts, coupons, and other Cabo Bob's items - $200 value
Starting bid
Family 4-pack (admission + skate rental) - $80 value
Starting bid
(4) Film Passes to the Classic Film Series - $48 value
Starting bid
A bundle of books, a 20% off coupon, and some bookmarks - $80 value
Starting bid
Family Four-Pack (4 buffets, 4 drinks, and 4 five-dollar game cards) - $60 value
Starting bid
Family Four-Pack (4 buffets, 4 drinks, and 4 five-dollar game cards) - $60 value
Starting bid
Jump! Basket - $72 value
Starting bid
(4) General admission tickets - $412 value
Starting bid
2 Tickets to one of our Antonelli's Signature Cheese Tastings - $108 value
Starting bid
Free Haircut - $70 value
Starting bid
$60 gift card
Starting bid
$50 gift card
Starting bid
Each certificate contains 2 Options!
Digital Wellness Seminar or Digital Detox Jumptart
Starting bid
1 free week of IGNITE summer camp (ages 6-12) - $399 value
CGVICTORY.ORG
Starting bid
1 free week of IGNITE summer camp (ages 6-12) - $399 value
CGVICTORY.ORG
Starting bid
$75 value
Starting bid
Individualized math tutoring for one month, for one student. Value: $409.
Starting bid
$100 gift card
Starting bid
$50 gift card at any of the Pappas restaurants
Starting bid
Have a couple of date nights or outings with this bundle of gift cards!
Chipotle - Two Entree Cards, One Chips & Queso Card - $25 value
Amy's Ice Cream - 4 gift certificates, each good for a small ice cream with one topping - $30 value
Guero's Taco Bar - $30 gift card
Scholz Garden - $25 gift card
Starting bid
1 gift certificate for $59 - 3 week unlimited new student intro offer that includes a complimentary 30 min online coaching session with our owners Mardy or Jeff Chen
Starting bid
1 gift certificate for $125 - 5 class card (1 year expiration)
Starting bid
Daphne Bracelet - Gold and enamel stretchy bracelet. Website description: "Your next bracelet stack essential has arrived! Meet the Daphne Enamel Gold Stretch Bracelet. This versatile stretch bracelet features a dainty take on our Daphne shape, with links alternating between high-shine metal and hand-painted enamel. Get ready to catch a lot of compliments with this one—it’s the perfect mix of fashion and fun." - $75 value
Starting bid
One month of classes valued at $159
Starting bid
Birthday party package for 10, including:
-2 games of laser tag for up to 10 players
-25 arcade tokens for the guest of honor
-15 arcade tokens for each player
-Fountain drinks with free refills
-3x One topping 16" pizzas
-Cupcakes for all players
-Party room with a host
-Birthday guest gets a t-shirt and party favor cup
(Recommended 7+ years old for laser tag)
$399 value
Starting bid
$180 gift card
Starting bid
EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value
Starting bid
EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value
Starting bid
EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value
Starting bid
EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value
Starting bid
EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:
-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.
-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com
- $999 value
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value
Including but not limited to:
Dear Evan Hansen
Annie
Sally & Tom
Come From Away
Charlotte's Web
(excludes Christmas Carol)
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value
Including but not limited to:
Dear Evan Hansen
Annie
Sally & Tom
Come From Away
Charlotte's Web
(excludes Christmas Carol)
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value
Including but not limited to:
Dear Evan Hansen
Annie
Sally & Tom
Come From Away
Charlotte's Web
(excludes Christmas Carol)
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value
Including but not limited to:
Dear Evan Hansen
Annie
Sally & Tom
Come From Away
Charlotte's Web
(excludes Christmas Carol)
Starting bid
2 tickets to any Zach Theater production of your choice - $200+ value
Including but not limited to:
Dear Evan Hansen
Annie
Sally & Tom
Come From Away
Charlotte's Web
(excludes Christmas Carol)
Starting bid
$100 gift card
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