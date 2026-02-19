WLLC Spring Silent Auction!

EACH CERTIFICATE PROVIDES:

-5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12 Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club ( www.sunsetworldresorts.com/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel

-Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites Golf and Spa, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

-A $99 USD reservation fee and $200 USD in hotel taxes will be collected at the time of reservation. Register by May 25, 2026. No blackout dates and no expiration. Discounted upgrades to all-inclusive packages are available. Full details: www.cancuncards.com

- $999 value

