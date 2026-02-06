WLLC Super Bowl Silent Auction!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This is a small-group strength & conditioning program consisting of three hour-long sessions per week of traditional and unconventional training methods to help you achieve your fitness goals. These memberships have a retail value of $300 per month, so this 4-month package gets you $1200 worth of guided fitness coaching at Korrect Fitness!
Starting bid
AfterCare at WLLC for one child, on the house! Good for however many days you need it, within one calendar month (you choose the month).
Starting bid
This is a limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey made by Old Forester (America's first bottled bourbon) in collaboration with Texas's own King Ranch (called the birthplace of American ranching). Heavily charred barrels are used in the aging of this whiskey, which is filtered through charcoal made out of mesquite from King Ranch. This 750ml bottle retails for about $100!
Starting bid
Lalo Tequila is a premium, additive-free blanco tequila made from Blue Weber agave, Champagne yeast, and deep well water. It is cooked in traditional brick ovens, double-distilled in copper, and then immediately bottled in Jalisco, Mexico. This 1L bottle retails for about $60.
Starting bid
Two tickets to any upcoming Zach Theater show performance. Depending on show and seats, value could exceed $200!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!