WMA Friend Renewal

Your business will gain value through both supporting the mission of WMA and the exposure it will receive at our many events. A corporate friend of WMA is a local business that wants to support the work of the alliance. As a corporate friend, you will receive recognition in all of our newsletters, complementary ads in our fundraising programs, and a chance to connect with our membership.
An Individual Friend of WMA is a person who wants to be a part of the good work that we do. As a Friend of WMA, you will receive our newsletter, be invited to events, and have the opportunity to serve on committees. By joining WMA you are helping support our mission of philanthropy, advocacy and camaraderie; building a stronger, healthier Washoe County
This is a complementary membership. We encourage all local nonprofits to become a Friend of WMA. We want to link arms with you to make Washoe County healthier!
