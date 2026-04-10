Willow Montessori Academy Owls Foundation

Hosted by

Willow Montessori Academy Owls Foundation

About this event

WMA OWLS 🦉 Foundation 2026 Spring Dance

2404 Empire Central Dr

Dallas, TX 75235, USA

General Admission Per Person
$10

Join us for our annual Spring Fundraiser hosted by the OWLS Foundation! This year, enjoy a fun new potluck-style event (sign-up coming soon), plus popcorn, drinks, and exciting auction baskets.


🎟 Tickets: $10 (adults & children)


All proceeds support the OWLS Foundation, helping fund Willow’s extracurricular programs and special experiences for our students.


We hope to see you there! ✨


Add a donation for Willow Montessori Academy Owls Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!