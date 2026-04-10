WMA OWLS 🦉 Foundation 2026 Spring Dance

Join us for our annual Spring Fundraiser hosted by the OWLS Foundation! This year, enjoy a fun new potluck-style event (sign-up coming soon), plus popcorn, drinks, and exciting auction baskets.





🎟 Tickets: $10 (adults & children)





All proceeds support the OWLS Foundation, helping fund Willow’s extracurricular programs and special experiences for our students.





We hope to see you there! ✨



