WMA OWLS 🦉 Foundation 2026 Spring Dance

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About this event
Join us for our annual Spring Fundraiser hosted by the OWLS Foundation! This year, enjoy a fun new potluck-style event (sign-up coming soon), plus popcorn, drinks, and exciting auction baskets.
🎟 Tickets: $10 (adults & children)
All proceeds support the OWLS Foundation, helping fund Willow’s extracurricular programs and special experiences for our students.
We hope to see you there! ✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!