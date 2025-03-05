WMATC Rockford Fundraising Dinner Silent Auction

Known for their signature foldable design and unmatched comfort, Tieks by Gavrieli have become a must-have for women on the go. This $100 gift certificate can be used toward any pair of these premium Italian leather ballet flats — perfect for dressing up or down with effortless elegance. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the brand, now’s your chance to treat your feet and support a great cause at the same time.
Generously donated by Tieks by Gavrieli (Value: $100)
Known for their signature foldable design and unmatched comfort, Tieks by Gavrieli have become a must-have for women on the go. This $100 gift certificate can be used toward any pair of these premium Italian leather ballet flats — perfect for dressing up or down with effortless elegance. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the brand, now’s your chance to treat your feet and support a great cause at the same time.
Generously donated by Tieks by Gavrieli (Value: $100)
Faith, Fun & Music: Unity Fest - 3-Day Passes (x2)
$80
Starting bid
Experience three unforgettable days of worship, music, and community at the Unity Christian Music Festival in Muskegon, MI! These two 3-day passes grant full access to this year’s lineup of incredible Christian artists, family activities, and lakeshore views — all in a Christ-centered atmosphere that lifts the soul. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-timer, Unity is more than a music festival… it’s a movement of hope.
🎟️ Includes two (2) 3-day passes
📍 August 7–9, 2025 | Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI
Generously donated by Lakeshore Employee Benefits (Value $160)
Experience three unforgettable days of worship, music, and community at the Unity Christian Music Festival in Muskegon, MI! These two 3-day passes grant full access to this year’s lineup of incredible Christian artists, family activities, and lakeshore views — all in a Christ-centered atmosphere that lifts the soul. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-timer, Unity is more than a music festival… it’s a movement of hope.
🎟️ Includes two (2) 3-day passes
📍 August 7–9, 2025 | Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI
Generously donated by Lakeshore Employee Benefits (Value $160)
Worship on the Lakeshore: Unity Fest - 3-Day Passes (x2)
$80
Starting bid
Experience three unforgettable days of worship, music, and community at the Unity Christian Music Festival in Muskegon, MI! These two 3-day passes grant full access to this year’s lineup of incredible Christian artists, family activities, and lakeshore views — all in a Christ-centered atmosphere that lifts the soul. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-timer, Unity is more than a music festival… it’s a movement of hope.
🎟️ Includes two (2) 3-day passes
📍 August 7–9, 2025 | Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI
Generously donated by Alive on the Lakeshore (Value $160)
Experience three unforgettable days of worship, music, and community at the Unity Christian Music Festival in Muskegon, MI! These two 3-day passes grant full access to this year’s lineup of incredible Christian artists, family activities, and lakeshore views — all in a Christ-centered atmosphere that lifts the soul. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-timer, Unity is more than a music festival… it’s a movement of hope.
🎟️ Includes two (2) 3-day passes
📍 August 7–9, 2025 | Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI
Generously donated by Alive on the Lakeshore (Value $160)
Explore & Discover: Blandford Nature Family Passes (x4)
$40
Starting bid
Reconnect with nature and experience the beauty of West Michigan’s outdoors with these four family passes to Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids! Each pass admits up to four guests and includes access to over 260 acres of trails, wildlife, and hands-on educational exhibits. Whether you’re hiking the scenic paths, visiting the farm animals, or exploring the nature center, it’s a perfect outing for families of all ages.
Generously donated by Blandford Nature Center (Value: $80)
Reconnect with nature and experience the beauty of West Michigan’s outdoors with these four family passes to Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids! Each pass admits up to four guests and includes access to over 260 acres of trails, wildlife, and hands-on educational exhibits. Whether you’re hiking the scenic paths, visiting the farm animals, or exploring the nature center, it’s a perfect outing for families of all ages.
Generously donated by Blandford Nature Center (Value: $80)
Whitecaps Family Four Pack – Game Day Fun!
$42
Starting bid
Treat your family to an exciting day at the ballpark with the West Michigan Whitecaps! This package includes four reserved seats, four hot dogs, and four sodas—everything you need for a classic baseball outing. Enjoy the thrill of the game, delicious snacks, and quality time together.
Generously donated by the Whitecaps Community Foundation (Value: $84)
Treat your family to an exciting day at the ballpark with the West Michigan Whitecaps! This package includes four reserved seats, four hot dogs, and four sodas—everything you need for a classic baseball outing. Enjoy the thrill of the game, delicious snacks, and quality time together.
Generously donated by the Whitecaps Community Foundation (Value: $84)
Midweek Getaway: 2-Night Stay at Dunes Harbor Campground
$81
Starting bid
Unplug, unwind, and soak in Michigan’s lakeshore beauty with a 2-night stay at Dunes Harbor Family Campground in Silver Lake! Nestled near the dunes, this family-friendly campground offers peaceful sites, lake access, and a Christ-centered atmosphere. A perfect midweek escape for rest and reconnection.
📅 Valid for Monday–Thursday stays only
Generously donated by Grace Adventures (Value: $162)
Unplug, unwind, and soak in Michigan’s lakeshore beauty with a 2-night stay at Dunes Harbor Family Campground in Silver Lake! Nestled near the dunes, this family-friendly campground offers peaceful sites, lake access, and a Christ-centered atmosphere. A perfect midweek escape for rest and reconnection.
📅 Valid for Monday–Thursday stays only
Generously donated by Grace Adventures (Value: $162)
Effortless Elegance: $150 Gorjana Gift Certificate
$75
Starting bid
Discover jewelry you’ll love with this $150 gift certificate to gorjana.com — where effortless meets elevated. From dainty solid gold staples to seasonal statement pieces, Gorjana offers something for every style. Whether you’re shopping for a meaningful gift or curating your own layered look, their timeless designs fit seamlessly into any collection.
Generously donated by Gorjana (Value: $150)
Discover jewelry you’ll love with this $150 gift certificate to gorjana.com — where effortless meets elevated. From dainty solid gold staples to seasonal statement pieces, Gorjana offers something for every style. Whether you’re shopping for a meaningful gift or curating your own layered look, their timeless designs fit seamlessly into any collection.
Generously donated by Gorjana (Value: $150)
Family Fun Pack: Battle GR Adventure & Pizza
$63
Starting bid
Gear up for a full hour of action-packed fun at Battle Grand Rapids! This family four pack includes four 1-hour activity passes, a pizza, and a pitcher of pop — the perfect combo for an unforgettable outing. Whether you’re into laser tag, archery, or tactical games, this is high-energy entertainment for the whole crew.
Generously donated by Battle GR (Value: $125)
Gear up for a full hour of action-packed fun at Battle Grand Rapids! This family four pack includes four 1-hour activity passes, a pizza, and a pitcher of pop — the perfect combo for an unforgettable outing. Whether you’re into laser tag, archery, or tactical games, this is high-energy entertainment for the whole crew.
Generously donated by Battle GR (Value: $125)
Wellness Reset: 4 Sessions at Beem Light Sauna
$85
Starting bid
Treat yourself to four restorative sessions at Beem Light Sauna in Grand Rapids. With offerings like sauna, red light therapy, and other cutting-edge wellness services, this package is the perfect way to reduce stress, boost recovery, and prioritize your health — one session at a time.
Generously donated by Beem Light Sauna (Value: $169)
Treat yourself to four restorative sessions at Beem Light Sauna in Grand Rapids. With offerings like sauna, red light therapy, and other cutting-edge wellness services, this package is the perfect way to reduce stress, boost recovery, and prioritize your health — one session at a time.
Generously donated by Beem Light Sauna (Value: $169)
Beem Light Sauna: 4-Session Glow Package
$85
Starting bid
Recharge your mind and body with four sessions at Beem Light Sauna, located at Knapp’s Corner in Grand Rapids. With a variety of services to support holistic wellness—including sauna, red light therapy, and more—this package offers space to reset, recover, and restore from the inside out.
Generously donated by Beem Light Sauna (Value: $169)
Recharge your mind and body with four sessions at Beem Light Sauna, located at Knapp’s Corner in Grand Rapids. With a variety of services to support holistic wellness—including sauna, red light therapy, and more—this package offers space to reset, recover, and restore from the inside out.
Generously donated by Beem Light Sauna (Value: $169)
Tee Off in Style: 18 Holes for 4 at The Jewel, Grand Hotel
$400
Starting bid
Experience one of Michigan’s most scenic and unique golf courses with this exclusive package for four at The Jewel, located at the historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. This 18-hole round includes reserved tee time, golf carts, and a horse-drawn carriage ride between the Grand nine and the Woods nine—a signature feature that sets The Jewel apart. With breathtaking views of the Straits of Mackinac and lush, manicured fairways, this is a golf outing you’ll never forget.
Generously donated by Grand Hotel (Value: $800)
Experience one of Michigan’s most scenic and unique golf courses with this exclusive package for four at The Jewel, located at the historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. This 18-hole round includes reserved tee time, golf carts, and a horse-drawn carriage ride between the Grand nine and the Woods nine—a signature feature that sets The Jewel apart. With breathtaking views of the Straits of Mackinac and lush, manicured fairways, this is a golf outing you’ll never forget.
Generously donated by Grand Hotel (Value: $800)
Strength & Stability: Club Pilates Class Pack + Socks
$52
Starting bid
Build core strength, improve flexibility, and find your focus with four group classes at Club Pilates (Knapp’s Corner location). This package also includes a pair of grip socks—your choice! You’ll get to select your socks at your first class to ensure the perfect fit and style. Whether you’re new to Pilates or a regular in the reformer studio, this is a perfect way to invest in your wellness journey.
📍 Valid only at Knapp’s Corner location
Generously donated by Club Pilates (Value: $104)
Build core strength, improve flexibility, and find your focus with four group classes at Club Pilates (Knapp’s Corner location). This package also includes a pair of grip socks—your choice! You’ll get to select your socks at your first class to ensure the perfect fit and style. Whether you’re new to Pilates or a regular in the reformer studio, this is a perfect way to invest in your wellness journey.
📍 Valid only at Knapp’s Corner location
Generously donated by Club Pilates (Value: $104)
Midweek Escape: 2-Night Stay at CranHill Ranch Campground
$53
Starting bid
Unplug and reconnect with nature during a peaceful two-night midweek stay at CranHill Ranch in Rodney, MI. This family-friendly campground offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and access to a serene lake. Enjoy the tranquility of the great outdoors and create lasting memories with your loved ones.
📅 Valid for Monday–Thursday stays only; not valid on holidays
Generously donated by CranHill Ranch (Value: $106)
Unplug and reconnect with nature during a peaceful two-night midweek stay at CranHill Ranch in Rodney, MI. This family-friendly campground offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and access to a serene lake. Enjoy the tranquility of the great outdoors and create lasting memories with your loved ones.
📅 Valid for Monday–Thursday stays only; not valid on holidays
Generously donated by CranHill Ranch (Value: $106)
Wild Day Out: 4 Tickets to John Ball Zoo
$44
Starting bid
Embark on a family adventure at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids! This package includes four general admission tickets, offering access to a diverse array of animals and interactive exhibits. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to explore and learn together in a fun-filled environment.
Generously donated by John Ball Zoo (Value: $88)
Embark on a family adventure at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids! This package includes four general admission tickets, offering access to a diverse array of animals and interactive exhibits. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to explore and learn together in a fun-filled environment.
Generously donated by John Ball Zoo (Value: $88)
Family Day Out: Frederik Meijer Gardens Tickets (x4)
$44
Starting bid
Explore the beauty and wonder of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids with this family pack of four general admission tickets. Stroll through the vibrant gardens, marvel at world-class sculptures, and delight in seasonal exhibits like the tropical butterfly display or the serene Japanese Garden. It’s an enriching experience for visitors of all ages.
Generously donated by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Value: $88)
Explore the beauty and wonder of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids with this family pack of four general admission tickets. Stroll through the vibrant gardens, marvel at world-class sculptures, and delight in seasonal exhibits like the tropical butterfly display or the serene Japanese Garden. It’s an enriching experience for visitors of all ages.
Generously donated by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Value: $88)
Tigers Collectible: Kenta Maeda Signed Ball + Glove
$70
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this exclusive Detroit Tigers memorabilia set! This package includes a baseball glove and an official Major League Baseball autographed by Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda — a perfect combo for fans, collectors, or display.
Generously donated by the Detroit Tigers (Value: $140)
Step up to the plate with this exclusive Detroit Tigers memorabilia set! This package includes a baseball glove and an official Major League Baseball autographed by Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda — a perfect combo for fans, collectors, or display.
Generously donated by the Detroit Tigers (Value: $140)
Ride the Future: Premium Electric Bike Package
$350
Starting bid
Embrace eco-friendly travel and exhilarating rides with this premium electric bike package! Whether you’re commuting through city streets or exploring scenic trails, this eBike offers the perfect blend of performance and convenience. Key features include:
• Powerful Motor: Ensures smooth acceleration and reliable performance.
• Long-Lasting Battery: Enjoy extended rides with a battery designed for longevity.
• Durable Frame: Built to withstand various terrains while providing comfort.
• User-Friendly Controls: Easily manage speed and monitor battery life.
Experience the joy of effortless cycling and make your journeys more enjoyable and sustainable.
Generously donated by [Donor Name] (Value: $700)
Embrace eco-friendly travel and exhilarating rides with this premium electric bike package! Whether you’re commuting through city streets or exploring scenic trails, this eBike offers the perfect blend of performance and convenience. Key features include:
• Powerful Motor: Ensures smooth acceleration and reliable performance.
• Long-Lasting Battery: Enjoy extended rides with a battery designed for longevity.
• Durable Frame: Built to withstand various terrains while providing comfort.
• User-Friendly Controls: Easily manage speed and monitor battery life.
Experience the joy of effortless cycling and make your journeys more enjoyable and sustainable.
Generously donated by [Donor Name] (Value: $700)
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