WMATC Rockford Fundraising Dinner Silent Auction

Known for their signature foldable design and unmatched comfort, Tieks by Gavrieli have become a must-have for women on the go. This $100 gift certificate can be used toward any pair of these premium Italian leather ballet flats — perfect for dressing up or down with effortless elegance. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the brand, now’s your chance to treat your feet and support a great cause at the same time. Generously donated by Tieks by Gavrieli (Value: $100)

Known for their signature foldable design and unmatched comfort, Tieks by Gavrieli have become a must-have for women on the go. This $100 gift certificate can be used toward any pair of these premium Italian leather ballet flats — perfect for dressing up or down with effortless elegance. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the brand, now’s your chance to treat your feet and support a great cause at the same time. Generously donated by Tieks by Gavrieli (Value: $100)

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