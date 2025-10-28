WMDF Film Fest & Fundraiser

1553 Plainfield Ave NE #4

Grand Rapids, MI 49505, USA

Entry Rate 1
$15

Financially Accessible Rate.

This gains access to the event and film fest!

Entry Rate 2
$20

Recommended Ticket Price!

This gains access to the event and film fest!

Entry Rate 3
$25

Ticket Rate that helps others attend through your generosity. This gains access to the event and film fest!

EARLY BIRD Raffle Ticket 5-Pack
$5
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Pre-purchase raffle tickets at $1 each! Cost will increase if purchased at event.

1 Raffle Ticket
$3

Price for 1 raffle ticket.

($3.00)

3 Raffle Tickets
$7

Price for 3 Raffle Tickets
($2.30 each)

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Price for 5 Raffle Tickets

($2 each)

10 Raffle Tickets
$15

Price for 10 Raffle Tickets

($1.5 each)

20 Raffle Tickets
$22

Price for 20 Raffle Tickets

($1.10 each)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing