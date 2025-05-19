WMHS Band Boosters Shop

eventClosed

Marching show parent t-shirt
$20

Marching show parent shirt

Band Camp Spot Deposit
$50

Save your spot for camp!

New Member Band Dues Minus $50 deposit
$205

This is the total cost for the year for new band members MINUS the band camp deposit. If you have NOT already paid the $50 to reserve your band spot that will need to be paid or added to this total under the donation slot.

Returning Band Member Dues Minus $50 deposit
$70

This is the total cost for the year for RETURNING band members MINUS the band camp deposit. If you have NOT already paid the $50 to reserve your band spot that will need to be paid or added to this total under the donation slot.

Band Dues
$15.50

Remaining Balance Option

Band Dues
$150.50

Remaining Balance Option

Jazz band cost
$25

Only for new jazz band students to pay for the uniform

Returning band shoes
$32

Only purchase this item if your returning band student needs new shoes

Returning band red cooler
$20

Only purchase this item if your returning band student needs a new red cooler

Returning band flip folder/ pages
$10

Only purchase this item if your returning band student needs a new flip folder/ pages

Returning band poncho
$12

Only purchase this item if your returning band student needs a new poncho

Extra gloves
$2

Only purchase this item if your band student needs an extra pair of gloves

Extra student marching show shirts
$10

Extra STUDENT marching show shirts for new or returning members for studnets only, they are a different color than the parent shirts

Returning band spring concert uniform
$65

Purchase this only if your returning band member needs a new concert uniform.

