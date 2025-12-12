Whisconier Middle School Pto Inc

Whisconier Middle School Pto Inc

WMS Takes over Xtreme Play!

38 Mill Plain Rd

Danbury, CT 06811, USA

(1) 3 Hour Unlimited Attraction Pass
$27

One ticket needed per person

The attractions included are:

● Bumper Cars ● Laser Tag

● Dark Ride XD Theatre ● Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

● High Ropes Course ● Rock Wall


Food and arcade are available for additional cost day of.

Parents, join the fun, grab a ticket, and play too! Parents must sign waiver & their children in before leaving. No refunds

Add food: Pizza Combo
$8

2 Slices of Pizza and 1 Soft Drink

Add food: Chicken Tenders & Chips
$11

3 Chicken Tenders, Chips, & 1 Soft Drink

Chicken Tenders & Fries
$13.50

3 Chicken Tenders, Fries, & 1 Soft Drink

