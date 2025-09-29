WMSBM Holiday Night Market – Carols, Cocoa & Community 2025

BOOTH INFORMATION
- Vendor Fee: $50 per 10x10 booth space. Booth sharing is not permitted.
- What’s Included: One 10x10 space. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table(s), chairs, table covers, and display materials.
- Electricity: Limited electricity is available. If you require electricity, please indicate this in the comment section of your application form. We will do our best to accommodate, but availability is not guaranteed. Vendors must bring their own extension cords/power strips if approved.
- Food Vendors: Absolutely no food vendors (prepared or packaged) are allowed due to existing AMP food vendor contracts.
VENDOR APPLICATION GUIDELINES
By submitting your application and payment, you agree to the following:
- Booth Reservation & Payment
- Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Payment and application approval are required to confirm your space.
- Reservation alone does not guarantee space—only completed payment and approval of products.
- Setup & Event Timing
- Vendor setup begins at 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 4, 2025.
- All booths must be fully set up and ready by 5:00 PM.
- Vendors may not begin teardown before 8:00 PM.
- All vendors must vacate the premises by 9:00 PM.
- Holiday Booth Décor
- Since this is a holiday-themed market, vendors are strongly encouraged to decorate their booths with holiday-inspired elements (festive colors, garlands, tablecloths, signage, small props, etc.).
- Please keep decorations safe, family-friendly, and within your assigned booth space.
- While electricity is limited and not guaranteed, vendors may use battery-powered lights or other creative displays to bring festive cheer.
- Prohibited Items
- The sale of firearms, live ammunition, tobacco, vaping products, cannabis products, live animals, pornographic/obscene materials, or any other inappropriate items is strictly prohibited.
- Refund Policy
- Refunds will be granted only if requested at least 15 days prior to the event.
- No refunds will be issued for cancellations due to inclement weather, no-shows, or day-of cancellations.
- Vendor Selection Process
- Preference will be given to women- and minority-owned small businesses.
- Duplicate vendors representing direct sales companies (e.g., Paparazzi, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Avon, Color Street, etc.) will not be allowed.
- If your application is not selected, your payment will be refunded.
- Vendor Promotion & Communication
- Approved vendors will receive event updates and promotional materials.
- Vendors are expected to help promote the event by sharing flyers, posts, or graphics on their social media platforms.
- Liability Disclaimer
- The event organizers, WMSBM, AMP at 16 Tech, and their partners are not responsible for theft, loss, damage, or bodily injury to the vendor or their representatives.
- Vendors are responsible for their own merchandise, displays, and personal property.
- We reserve the right to limit the number of vendors offering similar products to maintain variety in the market.
IMPORTANT DATES
- Vendor Application & Payment Deadline: Friday, November 21, 2025 (or until spaces sell out).
- Event Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025 • 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
For questions, please contact 317-683-3133.
By submitting your application and vendor fee, you acknowledge and agree to these terms and conditions.
BOOTH INFORMATION
- Vendor Fee: $50 per 10x10 booth space. Booth sharing is not permitted.
- What’s Included: One 10x10 space. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table(s), chairs, table covers, and display materials.
- Electricity: Limited electricity is available. If you require electricity, please indicate this in the comment section of your application form. We will do our best to accommodate, but availability is not guaranteed. Vendors must bring their own extension cords/power strips if approved.
- Food Vendors: Absolutely no food vendors (prepared or packaged) are allowed due to existing AMP food vendor contracts.
VENDOR APPLICATION GUIDELINES
By submitting your application and payment, you agree to the following:
- Booth Reservation & Payment
- Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Payment and application approval are required to confirm your space.
- Reservation alone does not guarantee space—only completed payment and approval of products.
- Setup & Event Timing
- Vendor setup begins at 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 4, 2025.
- All booths must be fully set up and ready by 5:00 PM.
- Vendors may not begin teardown before 8:00 PM.
- All vendors must vacate the premises by 9:00 PM.
- Holiday Booth Décor
- Since this is a holiday-themed market, vendors are strongly encouraged to decorate their booths with holiday-inspired elements (festive colors, garlands, tablecloths, signage, small props, etc.).
- Please keep decorations safe, family-friendly, and within your assigned booth space.
- While electricity is limited and not guaranteed, vendors may use battery-powered lights or other creative displays to bring festive cheer.
- Prohibited Items
- The sale of firearms, live ammunition, tobacco, vaping products, cannabis products, live animals, pornographic/obscene materials, or any other inappropriate items is strictly prohibited.
- Refund Policy
- Refunds will be granted only if requested at least 15 days prior to the event.
- No refunds will be issued for cancellations due to inclement weather, no-shows, or day-of cancellations.
- Vendor Selection Process
- Preference will be given to women- and minority-owned small businesses.
- Duplicate vendors representing direct sales companies (e.g., Paparazzi, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Avon, Color Street, etc.) will not be allowed.
- If your application is not selected, your payment will be refunded.
- Vendor Promotion & Communication
- Approved vendors will receive event updates and promotional materials.
- Vendors are expected to help promote the event by sharing flyers, posts, or graphics on their social media platforms.
- Liability Disclaimer
- The event organizers, WMSBM, AMP at 16 Tech, and their partners are not responsible for theft, loss, damage, or bodily injury to the vendor or their representatives.
- Vendors are responsible for their own merchandise, displays, and personal property.
- We reserve the right to limit the number of vendors offering similar products to maintain variety in the market.
IMPORTANT DATES
- Vendor Application & Payment Deadline: Friday, November 21, 2025 (or until spaces sell out).
- Event Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025 • 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
For questions, please contact 317-683-3133.
By submitting your application and vendor fee, you acknowledge and agree to these terms and conditions.