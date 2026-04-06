Jackson High School Wolfpack Baseball Booster Club

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Jackson High School Wolfpack Baseball Booster Club

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WMST Teen Drivers Education Package Auction (2 available!)

WMST Teen Drivers Ed package #1
$100

Starting bid

Complete teen driver package; FMV $699 + tax. See WMST website for details (https://gowmst.com/drive-washington-motorist-safety-training-drivers-education-permit-license-testing-dol-approved/drive-teen-drivers-education-registration-dol-approved/)

WMST Teen Drivers Ed package #2
$100

Starting bid

Teen driver package. FMV $699 + tax. See WMST website for details (https://gowmst.com/drive-washington-motorist-safety-training-drivers-education-permit-license-testing-dol-approved/drive-teen-drivers-education-registration-dol-approved/)

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