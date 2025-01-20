WNC Strong Beer Fest

Enjoy the full Beer Fest experience with:
Admission to the event
7 beer flight-sized tasting cups from 8 incredible beer vendors
A WNC Strong Tasting Cup
A WNC Strong T-shirt
Enjoy the full Beer Fest experience with:
Admission to the event
7 beer flight-sized tasting cups from 8 incredible beer vendors
A WNC Strong Tasting Cup
A WNC Strong T-shirt
VIP
$1,000
Elevate your Beer Fest experience with VIP access, including:
A private reserved table that seats up to 8 people
Guaranteed seating in a premium location
Table service, so you can enjoy tastings without the wait
Everything included in the General Admission package
Perfect for groups or those who want an exclusive experience. Treat your group to a great time while supporting WNC Strong in style!
Elevate your Beer Fest experience with VIP access, including:
A private reserved table that seats up to 8 people
Guaranteed seating in a premium location
Table service, so you can enjoy tastings without the wait
Everything included in the General Admission package
Perfect for groups or those who want an exclusive experience. Treat your group to a great time while supporting WNC Strong in style!
Add a donation for Save Texas Lakes inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!