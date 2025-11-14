Foster Love Closet Inc

Hosted by

Foster Love Closet Inc

About this raffle

WNY Foster Closets Labubu Raffle

One Ticket for a chance to win a Labubu!
$3

This ticket will be entered to win ONE of two Labubus! If this ticket is pulled first, the winner will get to choose which box they would like. The same person CAN win twice if multiple tickets purchased, however the SAME ticket CANNOT win twice.

4 Tickets for a chance to win a Labubu!
$10

This ticket will be entered to win ONE of two Labubus! If this ticket is pulled first, the winner will get to choose which box they would like. The same person CAN win twice if multiple tickets purchased, however the SAME ticket CANNOT win twice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!