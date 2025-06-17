BUILD INITIATIVE

Hosted by

BUILD INITIATIVE

About this event

WNY Tradeswomen's Summit 2025

2075 Kenmore Ave

Buffalo, NY 14207, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

Exclusive opportunity to speak at the conference. Prominent logo placement on event materials. Prime exhibition space with an outreach table. 30 event tickets. Tickets may be gifted. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow are also included.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Priority talking slot during a conference session. Prominent logo placement on event materials. Prime exhibition space with an outreach table. 15 event tickets. Tickets may be gifted. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow are also included.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000

Logo placement on event materials. Basic exhibition space with an outreach table. 10 event tickets. Tickets may be gifted. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow are also included.

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500

Logo placement on event materials. Basic exhibition space with an outreach table. 08 event tickets. Tickets may be gifted. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow are also included.

Copper Sponsorship
$1,500

Logo placement on event materials. Outreach table. 5 event tickets. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow are also included. Tickets may be gifted.

Brass Sponsorship
$500

Logo on outreach materials. Outreach Table. 2 event tickets. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow are also included.

General Admission
$50

Full admission. Includes all meals. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow also included.

Apprentice/Student
$25

Full admission. Includes all meals. Friday Mixer and Saturday Afterglow also included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!