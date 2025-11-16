The SpaceMakers Society, Inc

WoCW 2026 - 20 Year Anniversary!

247 Commercial St

Provincetown, MA 02657, USA

Feelin' Fancy - early access
$425
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities produced by WoCW, and receive special perks including;
-exclusive welcome gifts

-priority access to events

-Feelin' Fancy passholder only events
-and more!

lock in your Feelin' Fancy pass now before the ticket cost increases at the end of February!

Feelin' Fabulous - early access
$350
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities produced by WoCW. This includes the shared meals, workshops, fitness classes, parties and more.

Lock in your Feelin' Fabulous pass now before the ticket cost increases at the end of February!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!