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About this event
WOD. GRUB. ROLL. is a community-powered fitness fundraiser.
WOD: A friendly, inclusive workout designed for all fitness levels.
GRUB: Light food, beverages, and time to connect with the community that supports our Veterans.
ROLL: We’re raising funds to purchase a multi-purpose community van to better serve Veteran Athletes and their families.
Ticket includes:
✔️Light food+beverage
✔️ Raffle entry for a FREE Instructional & Introductory Paramotor Flight
(One entry per ticket purchased)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!