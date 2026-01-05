WOD. GRUB. ROLL. is a community-powered fitness fundraiser.

WOD: A friendly, inclusive workout designed for all fitness levels.

GRUB: Light food, beverages, and time to connect with the community that supports our Veterans.

ROLL: We’re raising funds to purchase a multi-purpose community van to better serve Veteran Athletes and their families.





Ticket includes:

✔️Light food+beverage

✔️ Raffle entry for a FREE Instructional & Introductory Paramotor Flight

(One entry per ticket purchased)