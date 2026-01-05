Team BLUFOR

Hosted by

Team BLUFOR

About this event

WOD. GRUB. ROLL.

1011 Exchange Pl Unit #110-111

St Cloud, FL 34769, USA

General Admission
$25

WOD. GRUB. ROLL. is a community-powered fitness fundraiser.

WOD: A friendly, inclusive workout designed for all fitness levels.
GRUB: Light food, beverages, and time to connect with the community that supports our Veterans.

ROLL: We’re raising funds to purchase a multi-purpose community van to better serve Veteran Athletes and their families.


Ticket includes:

✔️Light food+beverage

✔️ Raffle entry for a FREE Instructional & Introductory Paramotor Flight
(One entry per ticket purchased)

Add a donation for Team BLUFOR

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!