WOHS StuCo Powder Puff Auction for Eric Wright

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About this event
Starting bid
donated from Smallwood’s $100
Starting bid
XL Sweatshirt donated from Smallwoods - $55
$100 Visa Gift Card - Donated by Lisa Martin, Realtor
$30 White Oak Hat & Sticker - Donated by Athletic Booster
Total value $185
Starting bid
Duke Body Wash & Shampoo - $30 donated by Rachel Malone
$50 Skippers Restaurant Gift Card - donated by Skippers Restaurant
$15 Ma Deuce Steak Seasoning-donated by Red Leaf Mercantile
$60 Farmasi Shield Men Items - donated by Kim Taylor
Total Value - $155
Starting bid
$12 Homemade Turtle Brownies Mix- donated by Red Leaf Mercantile
$24 Leopard Makeup bag & Hand Sanitizer - donated by Rachel Malone
$50 Antler Wine Stopper - donated by Antlerworks
$50 Rusted Willow Gift Card - donated by Rusted Willow Boutique
Total Value $136
Starting bid
$25 Candle donated by Antlerworks
$25 Large White Oak shirt - donated by Athletic Booster Club
$45 Perfume - donated by Shelby Skeen
$10 Coffeeology gift card - donated by Coffeeology
$50 Sign and Farmasi items donated by Kim Taylor
Total Value - $155
Starting bid
donated by Smallwoods - $75
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate donated by Beya Aesthetics
Starting bid
$38 Candle donated by Smallwoods
$30 Sticker and large shirt donated by Athletic Booster Club
$10 coffeeology gift card donated by Coffeeology
$25 La Belle 5 piece sampler Set donated by Ann’s Petals
Total Value $103
Starting bid
$40 Roughneck Flag and hat donated by Athletic Booster Club
$100 Visa Gift Card donated by Lisa Martin, Realtor
$38 Candle donated by Smallwoods
Total Value $178
Starting bid
Roughneck blanket donated by PTO
Starting bid
$350 Photography Services donated by Lesa Wright Photography
Starting bid
Texas/ Cow Kitchen basket includes a decorative cow wall hanging basket, Texas coster, Texas Enchilada dip mix, Rowdy Creek Ranch Texas High Plains Cabernet Sauvignon, Texas Cross, "Kick the Dust Up" Cup with Straw, and Cowboy Coffee. Donated by White Oak Band Boosters and Pam Crump: Blondie's Fancy Fur Pet Salon.
Starting bid
Custom Cup with Straw- "Just a Small Town Girl"
Donated by White Oak Band Boosters and Pam Crump: Blondie's Fancy Fur Pet Salon.
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