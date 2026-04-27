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About this event

Sales closed

WOHS StuCo Powder Puff Auction for Eric Wright

Pick-up location

200 S White Oak Rd, White Oak, TX 75693, USA

Howdy Sign item
Howdy Sign
$30

Starting bid

donated from Smallwood’s $100

Game Day item
Game Day
$50

Starting bid

XL Sweatshirt donated from Smallwoods - $55

$100 Visa Gift Card - Donated by Lisa Martin, Realtor

$30 White Oak Hat & Sticker - Donated by Athletic Booster

Total value $185


Mens Basket item
Mens Basket
$45

Starting bid

Duke Body Wash & Shampoo - $30 donated by Rachel Malone

$50 Skippers Restaurant Gift Card - donated by Skippers Restaurant

 $15 Ma Deuce Steak Seasoning-donated by Red Leaf Mercantile

$60  Farmasi Shield Men Items - donated by Kim Taylor

Total Value - $155


Ladies Basket item
Ladies Basket
$40

Starting bid

$12 Homemade Turtle Brownies Mix- donated by Red Leaf Mercantile

$24 Leopard Makeup bag & Hand Sanitizer - donated by Rachel Malone

$50 Antler Wine Stopper - donated by Antlerworks

$50 Rusted Willow Gift Card - donated by Rusted Willow Boutique

Total Value $136


Ladies Basket item
Ladies Basket
$50

Starting bid

$25 Candle donated by Antlerworks

$25 Large White Oak shirt - donated by Athletic Booster Club

$45 Perfume - donated by Shelby Skeen

$10 Coffeeology gift card - donated by Coffeeology

$50 Sign and Farmasi items donated by Kim Taylor

Total Value - $155


Home is my Favorite Place to Be Sign item
Home is my Favorite Place to Be Sign
$20

Starting bid

donated by Smallwoods - $75

Beya Aesthetics $100 Gift Certificate item
Beya Aesthetics $100 Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate donated by Beya Aesthetics

Candle, Coffee, and Roughneck Spirit Wear item
Candle, Coffee, and Roughneck Spirit Wear
$30

Starting bid

$38 Candle donated by Smallwoods

$30 Sticker and large shirt donated by Athletic Booster Club

$10 coffeeology gift card donated by Coffeeology

$25 La Belle 5 piece sampler Set donated by Ann’s Petals

Total Value $103


Roughneck Spirit, $$, and Candle item
Roughneck Spirit, $$, and Candle
$50

Starting bid

$40 Roughneck Flag and hat donated by Athletic Booster Club

$100 Visa Gift Card donated by Lisa Martin, Realtor

$38 Candle donated by Smallwoods

Total Value $178


Joe Roughneck Blanket item
Joe Roughneck Blanket
$20

Starting bid

Roughneck blanket donated by PTO

Lesa Wright Photography Gift Certificate item
Lesa Wright Photography Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$350 Photography Services donated by Lesa Wright Photography

Texas/ Cow Kitchen Basket item
Texas/ Cow Kitchen Basket
$25

Starting bid

Texas/ Cow Kitchen basket includes a decorative cow wall hanging basket, Texas coster, Texas Enchilada dip mix, Rowdy Creek Ranch Texas High Plains Cabernet Sauvignon, Texas Cross, "Kick the Dust Up" Cup with Straw, and Cowboy Coffee. Donated by White Oak Band Boosters and Pam Crump: Blondie's Fancy Fur Pet Salon.

Just a Small Town Girl Cup with Straw item
Just a Small Town Girl Cup with Straw
$15

Starting bid

Custom Cup with Straw- "Just a Small Town Girl"

Donated by White Oak Band Boosters and Pam Crump: Blondie's Fancy Fur Pet Salon.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!