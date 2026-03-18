Offered by

Wolcott High School PTO Inc.

Wolcott High School PTO Membership

🍎Happy to Help Membership
$15

I’m excited to support the PTO and be part of making my child’s school even better! I will volunteer, pop in when I can and stay in the loop.

🎒Gas Money Membership
$25

I fully support everything you do… from a comfortable distance 😄 Here’s what I would’ve spent on gas, snacks, and impulse Target runs if I volunteered.

🍿Skip the Fundraising Membership
$35

I won’t be asking friends, family, coworkers, or my dentist to buy products…so here’s what I would’ve raised on cookie dough and popcorn.

💸 No Time, All Love Membership
$45

I’m cheering you on from afar because time is tight… so here’s my support in dollars!

Add a donation for Wolcott High School PTO Inc.

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