Wolcott Robotics Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Wolcott Robotics Foundation Inc

About this event

Wolcott Robotics Foundation Annual Season Celebration

141 East St

Wolcott, CT 06716, USA

$10 for 10 RAFFLE TICKETS
$10
$20 for 25 RAFFLE TICKETS
$20
SILENT AUCTION PAYMENT
Pay what you can

Click add and then use the total amount owed for $ amount to pay.

Dinner Ticket
$45

If you are buying tickets as a family and would like to sit together, we suggest buying them all together so we can guarantee you a block of seats together.  Each table has 10 seats.

Ad Book - Full Page
$100

Please send your ad to [email protected]  

We will reply with a preview of what it will look like in the ad book a few weeks before the fundraiser.


Ad Book - Half Page
$50

Please send your ad to [email protected]  

We will reply with a preview of what it will look like in the ad book a few weeks before the fundraiser.


Ad Book - Quarter Page
$25

Please send your ad to [email protected]  

We will reply with a preview of what it will look like in the ad book a few weeks before the fundraiser.


Ad Book - Single Line
$10

Please send your ad to [email protected]  

We will reply with a preview of what it will look like in the ad book a few weeks before the fundraiser.


OFFLINE DINNER
$45

Offline ticket sales

Add a donation for Wolcott Robotics Foundation Inc

$

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