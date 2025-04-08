Wolf Birthday Pawprints!

Luther is the jokester of the pack. His fun, spunky energy keeps his pack mates on their toes, but he is also full of love and kisses. His black coat and copper-green eyes are a clue to his heritage – he’s descended from black wolves of British Columbia, who live in the temperate rainforest of the Canadian coast.

