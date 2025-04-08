Wolf Birthday Pawprints!

A special collaboration with our BC Black Wolfdogs: Nitro & Brian! Who do you think won the dance off? This statement piece is super special! Featuring blue and purple original pawprints on stretched canvas.
Lexi 8x8"
$25
Starting bid
Lexi is the most active wolfdog we know. She is always full of energy and full of zeal to destroy boxes and toys. She is our “foxy” lady – she’s petite and her fox-like features makes her unique.
Luther 8x8"
$25
Starting bid
Luther is the jokester of the pack. His fun, spunky energy keeps his pack mates on their toes, but he is also full of love and kisses. His black coat and copper-green eyes are a clue to his heritage – he’s descended from black wolves of British Columbia, who live in the temperate rainforest of the Canadian coast.
Zeus 8x10"
$25
Starting bid
Zeus is our biggest wolfdog and a true guardian! He is devoted to his mate Lexi, as well as his caretaker Ashley. Zeus has the classic dark grey, dun & white coat that is iconic to wolfkind.
Kakoa 8x10"
$40
Starting bid
A special paw print held back from our beautiful lady Kakoa who recently crossed the rainbow bridge. This is close to our heart - we only have a few of her prints left. This print has a rainbow of colors floating in sparkling gold in a sturdy double mat.
Willow 8x10"
$25
Starting bid
Willow is the "girl boss" of her pack! She runs a tight ship with the boys in the pack and has an appetite for the finer things in life. Her strawberry blond coloring is striking and unique.
