Wolf Drive 2026: Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bluey Gift Basket includes a stuffed animal with blanket, activity set, cloud slime and 7 pairs of kids socks. Valued at $76.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
2025-26 Denver Nuggets Signed Pennant with authenticity certificate.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $50 bid increment.
Starting bid
Beat the Bomb Denver, is a unique team experience, where you race against the clock or you get slimed/painted etc. If you choose to accept this mission (or have the winning bid) you receive a $300 e-certificate for 4-6 people to experience a mission!
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Blanchard Wine Date Night with entertaining accessories for your home; valued at $147.
This family-owned winery label is the creation of James & Mark Blanchard, two brothers with a shared passion for fine wines. A $100 certificate, for a date night package including a 4-wine tasting flight per person, charcuterie and cheese board, and desserts for two people. Plus, you will receive a cutting board, cheese knifes, coasters and a corkscrew for your home.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Stay for one night, in a deluxe room, at the new Kimpton Claret Hotel (Belleview Station in the DTC) $221 value & enjoy lunch at Pappadeax's with a $50 Gift Card. value $271
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay at the Apiary Hotel (Belleview Station in DTC) with valet parking & free breakfast (value $230) and a 3-course lunch at the Melting Pot for 2 (value $60). Total valued $290
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Spirit Ranch JSP offers ONE YOUTH BEGINNER WESTERN RIDING LESSON. The riding lesson is one hour long and includes meeting and grooming the horse, safety information, riding time, and untacking the horse.
Location: 374 Buckskin Ct., Parker, CO 80138
Valued at $60
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Lego fanatics will enjoy this basket with a shuttle creator lego set, a Minecraft lego set, a botanical set and figurines. Valued at $55
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
This adorable Wolfie Stuffy is looking for a new home. Who will they go to?
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 admission tickets to the Denver Zoo. Valued at $104.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to a concert at the Colorado Symphony. Valued at $236.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $20 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 soak passes for 3 hours at the Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs. Valued at $96.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay certificate at the beautiful Limelight Hotel in Denver. Valued at $300, blackouts due apply.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy two adult standard class roundtrip tickets on the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Valued at $322.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Be pampered with a Hooded Unicorn Blanket, kids Slippers, EOS Body Mist & Lotion, and Squish mellow Face Masks. Valued at $65.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Gift Certificate Good for 2 people on the Bighorn Sheep Canyon Half Day Raft Trip. Valued at $375 (not valid on Saturdays)
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Eat your favorite Sweet Cow Ice Cream (6 pints) and play fun games with your friends; Trouble, Candyland and Kanoodle. Also enjoy a Sweet Cow branded hat and stickers! Valued at $95.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Play fun board games with friends; Trouble, Candyland and Ski & Slopes Game, while enjoying delicious food from
Birdcall ($50 Gift Card). Valued at $85
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Have a blast playing with these interactive Discovery Goggles, Discovery Piggy Bank and Discovery Bionic Hand. Valued at $82.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious chicken and drinks at Birdcall with $50 worth of e-gift cards.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy four entrance tickets to both the Denver Botanic Gardens and Chatfield Farms. Valued at $64.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 entrance tickets to the Denver Botanic Gardens & Chatfield Farms, along with a Uchi Gift Card of $150, to enjoy your favorite sushi. Valued at $214.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $20 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Gift Certificate for 2 tickets to a Denver Summit FC game, in their inaugural season. Valued at $200 value.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Relax with a cozy puppy blanket and feel refreshed with your Mario Badescu Skin Care Rosy & Cozy Collection, EOS Body Mist and (2) Burts Bees Lip Balms. Valued at $69
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy the weekends with your Starbucks mug w/hot cocoa, a cozy puppy blanket and a stress relief dog. Valued at $43.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 Gift Certificate for a Game Truck Party from Luigis Game Trucks.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy two general admission tickets to the Denver Art Museum. Valued at $88. All children 18 and under are always free to the museum.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a certificate valid for four general admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Valued at $80.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Have a party with friends with a karaoke speaker & microphone, a hot dog maker and brighten it up with a string of party lights. Valued at $103.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Have fun all day with 4 Lava Island All-Day Passes and a $25 Little Man ice cream gift card. Valued at $105.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Spirit Ranch JSP offers ONE YOUTH EQUINE FACILITATED LEARNING SESSION focused on awareness of self and awareness of others. This is an unmounted, experiential learning session that helps participant be aware of their feelings and actions and the horses’
feelings and actions.
Location: 374 Buckskin Ct., Parker, CO 80138
Valued at $75.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.
Starting bid
Show your spirit for the Denver Broncos with this sweatshirt in adult medium, blanket and puzzle. Valued at $150.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy four Pirates Cove water park entrance tickets and a $25 Snarfs gift card. Valued at $105.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Have a day of fun at Pindustry, with a gift certificate good for 2 games of bowling, arcade cards for 4, 2 pizzas and unlimited soft drinks. Valued at $100.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Have fun at Boondocks in Parker with four passes for either 2 rounds of golf or 2 rounds of laser tag. Valued at $80.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Have fun at Urban Air, with this deluxe prize pack gift certificate for 4 people, including; 4 attraction passes, 4 socks, 4 waters and 1 large pizza. Valued at $140.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one month family membership certificate at Club Greenwood, with use of the pools and upscale facilities. Valued at $408.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $50 bid increment.
Starting bid
Get a great deal on a $100 Costco Gift Card.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Make this summer unforgettable with a $100 summer camp gift certificate for Avid 4 Adventure.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a free month of yoga for winner plus a guest at Yoga Six. Valid at DTC, Littleton or Centennial location. Valued at $318.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift certificate for a weeklong Beginner-Level Sailing Camp for a First-Time Sailor (Ages 5+) at Community Sailing of Colorado. Valued at $595.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $50 bid increment.
Starting bid
Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Gift Certificate good for 2 people on the Classic Zipline Tour. Valued at $250 (must add to an existing tour)
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift certificate for 2 classes for 1 person or 2 seats at one class at the Sipping and Painting Hampden. Valued at $80.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy two Select (price class 3) tickets to a performance of Opera Colorado’s Madama Butterfly on May 5, 7, or 8 2026. The total value of the voucher is $198.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 entrance tickets for a 1 day visit at Water World and two water floats. Valued at $120.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-month interior clean level, clean car membership at Waterway. Valued at $165.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-month unlimited family membership at Ubergrippen (2-adults and unlimited dependent children) to climb, do yoga and enjoy their fitness facility. Valued at $360.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy one night stay in mountain room at the Source hotel in the Rhino district, with waived amenity fees and a $100 gift card from Texas de Brazil. Valued at $399.
At the intersection of artful vibes and rooftop views, discover a host of enticing local events as unique as the neighborhood we call home.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy one night stay in a standard deluxe room at the Clio Hotel in Cherry Creek. Receive complimentary valet parking and waived destination amenity fee. Valued at $400.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Colorado Rockies game in a premium suite on 6/29 vs. Miami Marlins at 6:40pm; (17) tickets, (3) parking passes. (Catering not included but can be arranged.) Donated by Swire Coca- Cola. Valued at $2,000.
Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $100 bid increment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!