Hosted by

Challenge School Ptco

About this event

Wolf Drive 2026: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9659 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO 80247, USA

Bluey Gift Basket item
Bluey Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Bluey Gift Basket includes a stuffed animal with blanket, activity set, cloud slime and 7 pairs of kids socks. Valued at $76.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

2025-26 Denver Nuggets Signed Pennant item
2025-26 Denver Nuggets Signed Pennant
$200

Starting bid

2025-26 Denver Nuggets Signed Pennant with authenticity certificate.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $50 bid increment.

Beat the Bomb Experience item
Beat the Bomb Experience item
Beat the Bomb Experience item
Beat the Bomb Experience
$150

Starting bid

Beat the Bomb Denver, is a unique team experience, where you race against the clock or you get slimed/painted etc. If you choose to accept this mission (or have the winning bid) you receive a $300 e-certificate for 4-6 people to experience a mission!


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Blanchard Wine Date Night & More item
Blanchard Wine Date Night & More item
Blanchard Wine Date Night & More
$60

Starting bid

Blanchard Wine Date Night with entertaining accessories for your home; valued at $147.


This family-owned winery label is the creation of James & Mark Blanchard, two brothers with a shared passion for fine wines. A $100 certificate, for a date night package including a 4-wine tasting flight per person, charcuterie and cheese board, and desserts for two people. Plus, you will receive a cutting board, cheese knifes, coasters and a corkscrew for your home.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Kimpton Claret Hotel Night & Lunch at Pappadeax item
Kimpton Claret Hotel Night & Lunch at Pappadeax item
Kimpton Claret Hotel Night & Lunch at Pappadeax
$145

Starting bid

Stay for one night, in a deluxe room, at the new Kimpton Claret Hotel (Belleview Station in the DTC) $221 value & enjoy lunch at Pappadeax's with a $50 Gift Card. value $271


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Apiary Hotel Night & Melting Pot Lunch item
Apiary Hotel Night & Melting Pot Lunch item
Apiary Hotel Night & Melting Pot Lunch
$145

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay at the Apiary Hotel (Belleview Station in DTC) with valet parking & free breakfast (value $230) and a 3-course lunch at the Melting Pot for 2 (value $60). Total valued $290


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Spirit Ranch JSP YOUTH BEGINNER RIDING LESSON item
Spirit Ranch JSP YOUTH BEGINNER RIDING LESSON
$30

Starting bid

Spirit Ranch JSP offers ONE YOUTH BEGINNER WESTERN RIDING LESSON. The riding lesson is one hour long and includes meeting and grooming the horse, safety information, riding time, and untacking the horse.


www.spiritranchjsp.com

Location: 374 Buckskin Ct., Parker, CO 80138


Valued at $60


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Lego Gift Basket item
Lego Gift Basket item
Lego Gift Basket item
Lego Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Lego fanatics will enjoy this basket with a shuttle creator lego set, a Minecraft lego set, a botanical set and figurines. Valued at $55


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

Wolfie Stuffy item
Wolfie Stuffy
$30

Starting bid

This adorable Wolfie Stuffy is looking for a new home. Who will they go to?


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

Denver Zoo Tickets item
Denver Zoo Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 admission tickets to the Denver Zoo. Valued at $104.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Colorado Symphony Tickets item
Colorado Symphony Tickets
$135

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to a concert at the Colorado Symphony. Valued at $236.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $20 bid increment.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs Soak Passes item
Iron Mountain Hot Springs Soak Passes
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 soak passes for 3 hours at the Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs. Valued at $96.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Limelight Hotel Night Stay item
Limelight Hotel Night Stay
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay certificate at the beautiful Limelight Hotel in Denver. Valued at $300, blackouts due apply.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Tickets item
Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Tickets
$165

Starting bid

Enjoy two adult standard class roundtrip tickets on the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Valued at $322.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Girls Pampered Basket item
Girls Pampered Basket
$30

Starting bid

Be pampered with a Hooded Unicorn Blanket, kids Slippers, EOS Body Mist & Lotion, and Squish mellow Face Masks. Valued at $65.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Rafting item
Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Rafting
$200

Starting bid

Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Gift Certificate Good for 2 people on the Bighorn Sheep Canyon Half Day Raft Trip. Valued at $375 (not valid on Saturdays)


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Sweet Cow Ice Cream & Board Games item
Sweet Cow Ice Cream & Board Games item
Sweet Cow Ice Cream & Board Games
$45

Starting bid

Eat your favorite Sweet Cow Ice Cream (6 pints) and play fun games with your friends; Trouble, Candyland and Kanoodle. Also enjoy a Sweet Cow branded hat and stickers! Valued at $95.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Birdcall Gift Cards & Board Games item
Birdcall Gift Cards & Board Games item
Birdcall Gift Cards & Board Games
$40

Starting bid

Play fun board games with friends; Trouble, Candyland and Ski & Slopes Game, while enjoying delicious food from

Birdcall ($50 Gift Card). Valued at $85


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Discovery Basket item
Discovery Basket item
Discovery Basket item
Discovery Basket
$40

Starting bid

Have a blast playing with these interactive Discovery Goggles, Discovery Piggy Bank and Discovery Bionic Hand. Valued at $82.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Birdcall Gift Card item
Birdcall Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy delicious chicken and drinks at Birdcall with $50 worth of e-gift cards.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

Denver Botanic Gardens Tickets item
Denver Botanic Gardens Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy four entrance tickets to both the Denver Botanic Gardens and Chatfield Farms. Valued at $64.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

Uchi Restaurant Gift Card & Botanic Gardens Tickets item
Uchi Restaurant Gift Card & Botanic Gardens Tickets item
Uchi Restaurant Gift Card & Botanic Gardens Tickets
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 entrance tickets to the Denver Botanic Gardens & Chatfield Farms, along with a Uchi Gift Card of $150, to enjoy your favorite sushi. Valued at $214.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $20 bid increment.

Denver Summit FC Tickets (Women's Soccer) item
Denver Summit FC Tickets (Women's Soccer)
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a Gift Certificate for 2 tickets to a Denver Summit FC game, in their inaugural season. Valued at $200 value.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Girls Pampered Basket (Puppy themed) item
Girls Pampered Basket (Puppy themed)
$30

Starting bid

Relax with a cozy puppy blanket and feel refreshed with your Mario Badescu Skin Care Rosy & Cozy Collection, EOS Body Mist and (2) Burts Bees Lip Balms. Valued at $69


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

Starbucks Chill Basket item
Starbucks Chill Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the weekends with your Starbucks mug w/hot cocoa, a cozy puppy blanket and a stress relief dog. Valued at $43.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $5 bid increment.

Luigis Game Truck Gift Card item
Luigis Game Truck Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Gift Certificate for a Game Truck Party from Luigis Game Trucks.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Denver Art Museum Tickets item
Denver Art Museum Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy two general admission tickets to the Denver Art Museum. Valued at $88. All children 18 and under are always free to the museum.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science Tickets item
Denver Museum of Nature and Science Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a certificate valid for four general admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Valued at $80.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Karaoke & Hot Dog Maker item
Karaoke & Hot Dog Maker
$50

Starting bid

Have a party with friends with a karaoke speaker & microphone, a hot dog maker and brighten it up with a string of party lights. Valued at $103.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Lava Island & Little Man Ice Cream item
Lava Island & Little Man Ice Cream item
Lava Island & Little Man Ice Cream
$55

Starting bid

Have fun all day with 4 Lava Island All-Day Passes and a $25 Little Man ice cream gift card. Valued at $105.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Spirit Ranch JSP YOUTH EQUINE FACILITATED LEARNING SESSION item
Spirit Ranch JSP YOUTH EQUINE FACILITATED LEARNING SESSION
$45

Starting bid

Spirit Ranch JSP offers ONE YOUTH EQUINE FACILITATED LEARNING SESSION focused on awareness of self and awareness of others. This is an unmounted, experiential learning session that helps participant be aware of their feelings and actions and the horses’

feelings and actions.


www.spiritranchjsp.com

Location: 374 Buckskin Ct., Parker, CO 80138


Valued at $75.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.

Broncos Swag Basket item
Broncos Swag Basket
$70

Starting bid

Show your spirit for the Denver Broncos with this sweatshirt in adult medium, blanket and puzzle. Valued at $150.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.

Pirates Cove & Snarfs item
Pirates Cove & Snarfs item
Pirates Cove & Snarfs
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy four Pirates Cove water park entrance tickets and a $25 Snarfs gift card. Valued at $105.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Pindustry Fun item
Pindustry Fun
$50

Starting bid

Have a day of fun at Pindustry, with a gift certificate good for 2 games of bowling, arcade cards for 4, 2 pizzas and unlimited soft drinks. Valued at $100.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Boondocks in Parker item
Boondocks in Parker
$40

Starting bid

Have fun at Boondocks in Parker with four passes for either 2 rounds of golf or 2 rounds of laser tag. Valued at $80.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Urban Air Deluxe Prize Pack item
Urban Air Deluxe Prize Pack
$70

Starting bid

Have fun at Urban Air, with this deluxe prize pack gift certificate for 4 people, including; 4 attraction passes, 4 socks, 4 waters and 1 large pizza. Valued at $140.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.

Club Greenwood One Month Family Membership item
Club Greenwood One Month Family Membership
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a one month family membership certificate at Club Greenwood, with use of the pools and upscale facilities. Valued at $408.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $50 bid increment.

$100 Costco Gift Card item
$100 Costco Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Get a great deal on a $100 Costco Gift Card.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Avid 4 Adventure item
Avid 4 Adventure
$60

Starting bid

Make this summer unforgettable with a $100 summer camp gift certificate for Avid 4 Adventure.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Yoga Six item
Yoga Six
$150

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a free month of yoga for winner plus a guest at Yoga Six. Valid at DTC, Littleton or Centennial location. Valued at $318.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Community Sailing of Colorado item
Community Sailing of Colorado
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate for a weeklong Beginner-Level Sailing Camp for a First-Time Sailor (Ages 5+) at Community Sailing of Colorado. Valued at $595.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $50 bid increment.

Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Zip Line item
Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Zip Line
$125

Starting bid

Royal Gorge Epic Adventures Gift Certificate good for 2 people on the Classic Zipline Tour. Valued at $250 (must add to an existing tour)


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Sipping and Painting Hampden item
Sipping and Painting Hampden
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate for 2 classes for 1 person or 2 seats at one class at the Sipping and Painting Hampden. Valued at $80.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Opera Colorado item
Opera Colorado
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy two Select (price class 3) tickets to a performance of Opera Colorado’s Madama Butterfly on May 5, 7, or 8 2026. The total value of the voucher is $198.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Water World Tickets item
Water World Tickets item
Water World Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 entrance tickets for a 1 day visit at Water World and two water floats. Valued at $120.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $10 bid increment.

Waterway 3-month Membership item
Waterway 3-month Membership
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-month interior clean level, clean car membership at Waterway. Valued at $165.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $15 bid increment.

Ubergrippen Family Membership item
Ubergrippen Family Membership
$180

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1-month unlimited family membership at Ubergrippen (2-adults and unlimited dependent children) to climb, do yoga and enjoy their fitness facility. Valued at $360.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Source Hotel Night & Texas de Brazil item
Source Hotel Night & Texas de Brazil item
Source Hotel Night & Texas de Brazil item
Source Hotel Night & Texas de Brazil
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy one night stay in mountain room at the Source hotel in the Rhino district, with waived amenity fees and a $100 gift card from Texas de Brazil. Valued at $399.


At the intersection of artful vibes and rooftop views, discover a host of enticing local events as unique as the neighborhood we call home.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

Hotel Clio Night item
Hotel Clio Night
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy one night stay in a standard deluxe room at the Clio Hotel in Cherry Creek. Receive complimentary valet parking and waived destination amenity fee. Valued at $400.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $25 bid increment.

CO Rockies Suite item
CO Rockies Suite
$1,200

Starting bid

Enjoy a Colorado Rockies game in a premium suite on 6/29 vs. Miami Marlins at 6:40pm; (17) tickets, (3) parking passes. (Catering not included but can be arranged.)  Donated by Swire Coca- Cola. Valued at $2,000.


Bids will be disqualified if they do not follow the minimum $100 bid increment.

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