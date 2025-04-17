Community Benefit Tree Inc

Hosted by

Community Benefit Tree Inc

About this event

Wolfinger Charity Golf Outing

W5095 Golf Course Rd

Sherwood, WI 54169, USA

Golf Team 4-some
$320
9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities.
Golfer
$80
9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities. PLEASE NOTE: YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF A 4 SOME IN ORDER TO PAY IN THIS MANNER. Please call us at (920) 422-1919 to let us know the names of your 4 some. Thank you!
Ultimate Package
$90
Includes entry into 50/50, Booze Raffle, Grill Raffle, Gun/Gift Card Raffle. (Value $100, savings of $10)
Lunch Ticket
$20
Note: if you're golfing, meal included.
Title Partner - Sold
$2,500
Thank you to Endries International for your continued support of the Wolfinger Charity Golf Outing.
Platinum Partner
$1,000
Includes 4-some golf team with carts, prominent logo on placement on event materials, including: hole signage, event banner, event poster and program. Staff on course interacting with golfers, (optional). Logo on CBT's website event page and recognition on CBT's social media.
Silver Partner
$750
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on CBT's social media, along with program and poster recognition.
Bronze Partner
$500
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on social media and event program recognition.
Hole Partner
$250
Tee Box partner - 10 available - staff on course interacting with golfers. (optional). Hole Partner - 18 available. Includes Logo signage on hole, company name on CBT's website event page, recognition on CBT's social media and program recognition.
Auction/Raffle Partner
Free
We accept your donations for auction, raffle and door prizes; including logo items, services and gift baskets.
Add a donation for Community Benefit Tree Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!