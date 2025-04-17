9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities.
9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities.
Golfer
$80
9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities. PLEASE NOTE: YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF A 4 SOME IN ORDER TO PAY IN THIS MANNER. Please call us at (920) 422-1919 to let us know the names of your 4 some. Thank you!
9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities. PLEASE NOTE: YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF A 4 SOME IN ORDER TO PAY IN THIS MANNER. Please call us at (920) 422-1919 to let us know the names of your 4 some. Thank you!
Ultimate Package
$90
Includes entry into 50/50, Booze Raffle, Grill Raffle, Gun/Gift Card Raffle. (Value $100, savings of $10)
Includes entry into 50/50, Booze Raffle, Grill Raffle, Gun/Gift Card Raffle. (Value $100, savings of $10)
Lunch Ticket
$20
Note: if you're golfing, meal included.
Note: if you're golfing, meal included.
Title Partner - Sold
$2,500
Thank you to Endries International for your continued support of the Wolfinger Charity Golf Outing.
Thank you to Endries International for your continued support of the Wolfinger Charity Golf Outing.
Platinum Partner
$1,000
Includes 4-some golf team with carts, prominent logo on placement on event materials, including: hole signage, event banner, event poster and program. Staff on course interacting with golfers, (optional). Logo on CBT's website event page and recognition on CBT's social media.
Includes 4-some golf team with carts, prominent logo on placement on event materials, including: hole signage, event banner, event poster and program. Staff on course interacting with golfers, (optional). Logo on CBT's website event page and recognition on CBT's social media.
Silver Partner
$750
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on CBT's social media, along with program and poster recognition.
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on CBT's social media, along with program and poster recognition.
Bronze Partner
$500
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on social media and event program recognition.
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on social media and event program recognition.
Hole Partner
$250
Tee Box partner - 10 available - staff on course interacting with golfers. (optional). Hole Partner - 18 available. Includes Logo signage on hole, company name on CBT's website event page, recognition on CBT's social media and program recognition.
Tee Box partner - 10 available - staff on course interacting with golfers. (optional). Hole Partner - 18 available. Includes Logo signage on hole, company name on CBT's website event page, recognition on CBT's social media and program recognition.
Auction/Raffle Partner
Free
We accept your donations for auction, raffle and door prizes; including logo items, services and gift baskets.
We accept your donations for auction, raffle and door prizes; including logo items, services and gift baskets.
Add a donation for Community Benefit Tree Inc
$
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