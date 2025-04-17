Wolfinger Charity Golf Outing

9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities. PLEASE NOTE: YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF A 4 SOME IN ORDER TO PAY IN THIS MANNER. Please call us at (920) 422-1919 to let us know the names of your 4 some. Thank you!

9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities. PLEASE NOTE: YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF A 4 SOME IN ORDER TO PAY IN THIS MANNER. Please call us at (920) 422-1919 to let us know the names of your 4 some. Thank you!

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